Canon showcases cutting edge technology for the broadcast and cinema industry at CABSAT 2018

Dubai: Canon showcases its latest industry-leading innovations at CABSAT 2018, the leading broadcast, satellite and creative media event in the Middle East and Africa region. The leader in imaging solutions will provide visitors with the opportunity to experience its full range of professional imaging products first-hand at dedicated shooting areas and end to end workflow scenarios.

Speaking about the event Venkatasubramanian Hariharan, B2C Business Unit Director at Canon Middle East said, “Advocating the creation of stories, Canon is set on influencing the behaviours of both consumers and professionals alike via inspiring people to tell their stories from the amateur or personal use spectrum as well as championing visual storytelling for industry professionals. With CABSAT being one of the most important events in broadcast and media technology in our annual calendars and this year, Canon is bringing our latest innovations designed to enable creativity and flexibility. With the increasing integration of 4K into mainstream television dramas, documentaries and movies, we are committed to continually evolve to meet the fluctuating needs of broadcasters and filmmakers with the latest additions to our innovative Cinema EOS series.”

Advertisement

The versatile and compact XF405 and XF400, are Canon’s latest professional camcorders, perfect for a broad range of video productions. Equipped with a newly developed 15x optical zoom lens (35 mm film equivalent: 25.5 mm–382.5 mm), a 1.0-Type CMOS sensor and Dual DIGIC DV 6 image processor, the cameras achieve high-quality 4K/50p images across the entire zoom range. The XA15 and XA11 are Full HD camcorders which feature stunning 20x 26.8mm-576mm optical zoom lenses to flexibly capture a variety of scenes with superb image quality.

Designed to benefit broadcasters and filmmakers alike, The EOS C200 is the first Cinema EOS camera to feature the revolutionary Cinema RAW light format which provides the same flexibility in colour grading as Cinema RAW in a smaller file size, enabling filmmakers to record internally to a CFast 2.0™ card. Delivering incredible low-light performance and perfect for critical surveillance operations, the ME20F-SHN produces full colour and Full HD resolution images in limited light scenarios and packs in network capability and built-in video analytics into a lightweight and compact body. These innovations also support the convenience of seamless network integration with the ability to fit directly into existing workflows.

In addition to the showcase of its full range of 4K, Full HD and HDR products, Canon will provide broadcast and cinematography professionals with a variety of end to end workflow scenarios including shooting experiences, review and editing processes. The ecosystem of videography will be brought to life via a touch and try product section, dedicated shooting areas of Maasai Mara and a bakery area, a security zone and a chroma key area. Canon has also teamed up with the global leader in manual and robotic camera support systems, Vinten, to demonstrate the versatility of the ME200 and C200.

“Canon is committed to enabling superior visual storytelling for our customers and partners in one of the fastest growing media markets in the world, the Middle East region,” said Binoj Nair, Senior Manager – B2C Marketing & Direct Sales, Canon Middle East. “It is an exciting time for the professional video industry and with an extensive range of products catering to the needs of the individual cinematographer and larger production teams, we strive to facilitate creativity among filmmakers and broadcasters in the region. Through our live demonstrations at this prominent industry event, we offer visitors a glimpse into the future of broadcast and cinema.”

Canon Middle East will be present in the Zaabeel Hall 4-6, Stand ZB4-A30 at CABSAT 2018, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

