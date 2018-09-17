Canon launches new full frame camera and lens line-up as part of the revolutionary, new EOS R system

Jeddah: Canon, world leader in imaging solutions, today builds on its iconic and uncompromising full frame range with the launch of the new EOS R and the first camera with the innovative, new RF Mount. Featuring the fastest autofocus in the worldi and as the world’s first camera with the ability to focus in light conditions as low as -6EVii, it is the perfect tool of choice for professional results with every shot. The all-new RF lens line-up builds on Canon’s optical excellence and heritage, whilst the accompanying accessories offer photographers and filmmakers greater creative and customisation options than ever before.

Built from the ground up, the pioneering EOS R System delivers an entirely new level of innovation, enabling richer, more detailed results, with unparalleled levels of sharpness and detail. EOS R is the first camera to feature the RF lens mount with a 12-pin connection, flange back distance of 20mm and a wide 54mm mount diameter enabling even greater flexibility in lens design.

Through the combination of high-performance RF lenses, a 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor with approximately 30.3 million effective pixelsiii and the latest DIGIC 8 image processor, the EOS R enables consistently high-quality imagery. Digital Lens Optimizer, which corrects factors such as lens aberrations, draws on the power of RF lenses to send correction data to the camera body, minimising impact on continuous shooting speed

Boasting the world’s fastest autofocus – in as little as 0.05 secondsiv - and the ability to seamlessly capture moving subjects fast and accurately, with up to 8fps continuous shooting (fixed AF) and 5fps with AF tracking, EOS R enables consistently confident use. The EOS R has Touch and Drag AF, which enables intuitive selection of the impressive 5,655 selectable AF positionsv - more than any other camera in its class. As the world’s first camera to enable low-light autofocusing down to -6 EVvi, the EOS R is optimised for low-light shooting thanks to the advanced Electronic Viewfinder (EVF), with 3.69 million dots, provides 100 percent coverage of the scene, making it possible to see subjects in accurate colour even in near-dark.

The EOS R features completely silent shooting for total discretion in even the most intimate of shooting environments, making it ideal for photojournalists or wedding photographers.

EOS R is a highly accomplished filmmaking tool delivering stunning 4K video footage featuring full audio control, a vari-angle screen and manual focus peaking. Additionally, filmmakers can output in 10-bit over HDMI with Canon Log also enables filmmakers to capture footage in neutral contrast, with up to 12-stops of dynamic range at ISO 400, allowing post-production grading to extract every subtle nuance of colour and detail in shadows and highlights.

Almost every control on the EOS body is customisable, bringing new levels of personalisation and operability to EOS users. The familiar, yet refined, EOS ergonomics and reassuring handling – including the weather-sealed robust magnesium alloy body – allows users to shoot for longer periods, enjoying the comfortable hand grip and intuitive layout. As a first for Canon’s EOS camera series, the EOS R features a customisable multi-function bar, which can be personalised using a slide or touch motion for preferred settings such as ISO. Designed for those on the move, always-on Bluetooth allows a smartphone to be paired with the EOS R and GPS data recorded in images. For additional creative capture, remote shooting via the Canon Camera Connect app offers freedom for flexible shooting.

As a newly introduced feature for all RF lenses, all will feature a customisable Control Ring that users can use to adjust aperture, shutter speed, ISO or exposure compensation – which means there is no need to look away from the subject and risk breaking concentration - as well as intuitive ergonomics for a natural shooting experience.

Cutting-edge optics

The RF lens mount enables a radical new optical design – the 20mm flange back and wide 54mm mount diameter has made it possible for Canon engineers to design new lenses that weren’t possible before. With lenses remaining at the foundation of the EOS System – Canon today also launches four new EOS R lenses, which are expanding the possibilities of optical excellence. Setting new standards of quality and speed, the RF 50mm f/1.2L USM is an extremely fast 50mm f/1.2 L-series prime lens – making it the fastest lens in its class - offering extraordinary levels of detail, supreme sharpness, stunning shallow depth of field and remarkable low-light performance. The RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM is an L-series zoom lens and the first full frame Canon lens to feature Nano USM - ideal for filmmakers when smooth focusing is a must for natural looking focus transitions, giving superb control and smooth tracking of the subject as it moves away or towards the camera. It is slim and easy to handle, and also features a fixed f/4 aperture. The fast, silent autofocus and 5-stops of image stabilization make it perfect for movie making.

A fast-aperture, versatile, standard zoom lens, the RF 28-70mm f/2L USM offers new levels of creativity as it becomes the world’s first large-aperture full frame compatible standard zoom, offering f/2 brightness throughout the zoom range. Furthermore, the lens barrel has a shock absorbing mechanism that achieves excellent impact resistance for toughness, and durability. Lastly, the RF 35mm f/1.8 MACRO IS STM – a super-fast 35mm f/1.8 macro lens – is ideal for street, travel and close-up photography, offering a naturally wide-angle perspective, close-up focusing and Hybrid IS. The focus, aperture and IS drive system are all integrated into one unit.

Every lens at your fingertip

Three new lens mount adapters allow more than 70 EF and EF-S lensesvii to be used with the innovative EOS R System, adding new functionality to existing optics, while maintaining the excellent levels of performance and functionality previously seen with EOS DSLRsviii. The Canon mount adapter adds the control ring found on RF lenses to enable users to maintain their setup whether using RF or EF and EF-S mount lenses. The drop-in filter mount adapter offers the ability to use a range of drop-in filters (drop-in circular polarizing filter or drop-in variable ND filter). Ideal for filmmakers and for use with lenses that are difficult to add filters to, the drop-in variable ND filter density filter controls exposure, whilst the circular polariser reduces reflections and enhances colour saturation – both ideal for capturing stunning imagery that great storytelling demands.

Customise every stage of your imaging journey

The broad range of innovative accessories available for EOS R include a powerful and versatile battery grip and flash. The battery grip, BG-E22, allows two high capacity lithium-ion LP-E6N batteries to be used and offers external battery charging via the USB adapter, providing extended shooting and enhanced handling for the photographer, when used in the vertical position. For creative lighting options, the BG-E22 also features a PC terminal to allow a traditional wired studio flash to be used with EOS R. The Speedlite EL-100 is a compact, lightweight and high-power flash gun with an auto mode which enables communication with compatible cameras, to take the complication out of flash photography. Boasting enough power to light many subjects, whether in dark indoor conditions or outside in the sunshine, shooting possibilities are expanded with the ability to bounce flash off walls and ceilings for a softer look – just like natural light.

Digital Photo Professional Express (DPP Express)

Enabling you to make the most of your images, and expanding the RAW development workflow for photographers, Canon today also launches the Digital Photo Professional Express (DPP Express)ix, for iPad®x. Intuitive and easy-to-use, DPP Express is a high-performance RAW image processing, viewing and editing software for use with both EOS and EOS R cameras. Images can be imported via Camera Connect and can be edited directly through the iPad® app, from white balance adjustment and fine-tuning of tone curve characteristics to dynamic-range adjustment.

DPP Express RAW image software can display still images using PQ (Perceptual Quantization)xi, a HDR format targeting movie production and distribution. The software makes possible the editing and display of high-quality images with a wide dynamic range.

Input to output offering

Today, Canon strengthens its input to output offering, with a new print software solution. Using the new print software Professional Print & Layout, high-quality images edited using Digital Photo Professional can be printed while maintaining important qualities such as tonality, sharpness and accurate colour reproduction. Included within the software is the new DPRAW print function, which enables printing in high definition. This function has the ability to process depth map information from DPRAW files, allowing reproduction of sharp details and textures as the photographer intended. This gives a sense of three dimensionality to prints.

Also included is the new HDR print function, which allows highlight areas of an image to be reproduced strongly in print. What’s more, using the Exhibition Lighting Optimisation function, prints can be output to achieve an expanded dynamic range, when combined with bright lighting conditions for galleries and exhibitions.

Centred on the EOS R System, Canon has built a range of tools based on the requirements of the photographers and filmmakers of the future, whilst expanding the boundaries of imaging – the EOS R, new RF lenses and accessories offer more creative freedom and possibilities than ever before, for exciting new photographic journeys. The new EF-M 32mm f/1.4 STM – an innovative 32mm lens for the EOS M System – and the EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM and EF 600mm f/4L IS III USM, two revolutionary, lightweight professional super telephoto lenses, ensure that all photographers and filmmakers have access to the best tools possible to tell their stories.

