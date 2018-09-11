Canal Central Hotel Business Bay Installs Interactive In-room Digital Tablets
In keeping with Central Hotel’s paperless initiative designed to protect the environment and enhance the customer experience, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay has successfully installed digital interactive guest room tablets in all 278 beautifully appointed rooms and suites. All guests will now be able to experience 5-star convenience at their fingertips during their stay.
Shady Dawad, General Manager of Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, said, “Our smart digital in-room tablets have been very well received by both guests and staff since these are easy to use as well easy to update. They look great in rooms and are a fantastic environmental initiative. We are also noticing marked efficiency in terms of operations as it provides a wide range of services such as wake-up calls, restaurant reservations, dining menus, housekeeping requests, guest notifications, and guest feedbacks. It also has considerable cost-benefits that help drive increased ancillary revenue.”
Canal Central Hotel Business Bay is a luxurious hotel strategically located in the vibrant Business Bay district only a few minutes away from The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa as well as Dubai’s other key business hubs and commercial centres such as Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai Design District, Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.
The stunning hotel reflects the neighbourhood’s energy and excitement serving as a gateway to the destination. Complementing its fabulous business facilities are outstanding leisure options where guests can take a dip in the pool, work out at the Gym or enjoy a relaxing treatment at Wellness Valley Spa. Equally enticing are its uniquely selected restaurants and bars providing exceptional dining and lounging experiences.
About Central Hotels
Central Hotels has very quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE with its flagship property First Central Hotel Suites located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Building up on this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint targeting the UAE as the primary markets for growth in addition to other lucrative destinations within the Middle East. The group has recently added to its portfolio spectacular new 5-star hotels such as Canal Central Business Bay and Royal Central The Palm followed Central House Citywalk focused on millennials, Novotel The Palm, Diamond Central – Business Bay and Island Central in Dubai.
For more information visit www.central-hotels.com
