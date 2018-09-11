Canal Central Hotel Business Bay Installs Interactive In-room Digital Tablets

In keeping with Central Hotel’s paperless initiative designed to protect the environment and enhance the customer experience, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay has successfully installed digital interactive guest room tablets in all 278 beautifully appointed rooms and suites. All guests will now be able to experience 5-star convenience at their fingertips during their stay.

Shady Dawad, General Manager of Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, said, “Our smart digital in-room tablets have been very well received by both guests and staff since these are easy to use as well easy to update. They look great in rooms and are a fantastic environmental initiative. We are also noticing marked efficiency in terms of operations as it provides a wide range of services such as wake-up calls, restaurant reservations, dining menus, housekeeping requests, guest notifications, and guest feedbacks. It also has considerable cost-benefits that help drive increased ancillary revenue.”