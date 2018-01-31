 
Dubai 31 Jan 2018
#healthcare | 31 January, 2018

Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center Awarded Three-Year CARF Accreditation

Press Release

Becomes the region’s only organization to be accredited by the international accreditation body for inpatient and outpatient Services  

Abu Dhabi: Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center, UAE’s leading rehabilitation and long-term care provider, has been awarded the highest certification possible – a three-year accreditation – from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). CMRC received the accreditation for their inpatient and outpatient services provided to children, adolescents and adults.

CARF is an international, not-for-profit organization that promotes quality rehabilitation services by establishing standards for quality and surveying those organizations to assure the standards are being met. Achieving accreditation requires a rehabilitation organization to commit to quality improvement, focus on the unique needs of patients and their families, and accurately monitor the results of services provided.

Based on the results of a survey, CARF prepares a written report of the provider’s strengths and areas for improvement. Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center staff, programs, inpatient and outpatient facilities, were praised in the CARF report. 

Speaking about receiving the international accreditation, Dr. Howard Podolsky, CEO, Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center, said, “The CARF accreditation is an affirmation of our commitment to providing extraordinary care to our patients and their families. The certification is a significant milestone in CMRC’s incredible journey. We had set out to become the leading center for Post-Acute Rehabilitation and this achievement is sign that we are there. It’s the unparalleled determination of our doctors, therapists and staff members that has brought us here; and the team is more inspired than ever.”

In fact, this is not the first time that the Center has been accredited by an international accreditation body. Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center, with state of the art facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai, has also been accredited by Joint Commission International, for their commitment to patient safety and quality of healthcare.

-Ends-

