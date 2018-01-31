Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center Awarded Three-Year CARF Accreditation

Becomes the region’s only organization to be accredited by the international accreditation body for inpatient and outpatient Services Abu Dhabi: Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center, UAE’s leading rehabilitation and long-term care provider, has been awarded the highest certification possible – a three-year accreditation – from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). CMRC received the accreditation for their inpatient and outpatient services provided to children, adolescents and adults.

CARF is an international, not-for-profit organization that promotes quality rehabilitation services by establishing standards for quality and surveying those organizations to assure the standards are being met. Achieving accreditation requires a rehabilitation organization to commit to quality improvement, focus on the unique needs of patients and their families, and accurately monitor the results of services provided. Based on the results of a survey, CARF prepares a written report of the provider’s strengths and areas for improvement. Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center staff, programs, inpatient and outpatient facilities, were praised in the CARF report.

Advertisement