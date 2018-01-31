Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center Awarded Three-Year CARF Accreditation
Becomes the region’s only organization to be accredited by the international accreditation body for inpatient and outpatient Services
Abu Dhabi: Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center, UAE’s leading rehabilitation and long-term care provider, has been awarded the highest certification possible – a three-year accreditation – from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). CMRC received the accreditation for their inpatient and outpatient services provided to children, adolescents and adults.
Based on the results of a survey, CARF prepares a written report of the provider’s strengths and areas for improvement. Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center staff, programs, inpatient and outpatient facilities, were praised in the CARF report.
In fact, this is not the first time that the Center has been accredited by an international accreditation body. Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center, with state of the art facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai, has also been accredited by Joint Commission International, for their commitment to patient safety and quality of healthcare.
