Cambridge IFA collaborates with Elmangos to promote Islamic FinTech at the World's 1st Global Islamic Fintech Summit

London: Cambridge IFA, a think tank based in the UK, announces its collaboration with Elamangos to promote Islamic FinTech at the 1st Global Islamic FinTech Summit (GIFS) is set to launch on September 18th-19th 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



GIFS 2018 will be organized by Elmangos, the company behind the successful Global Islamic Economy Entrepreneurship Convention (GIEEC), in collaboration with Albaraka Turk Participation Bank, one of the major supporters of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Turkey. GIFS 2018 highlights the vast potential of Islamic Fintech towards catalysing innovation within the Islamic Finance industry. The summit will be hosted in Kuala Lumpur, one of the leading Islamic Finance hubs in the world.



Abd Elmohaimen Mansi, founder and CEO of Elmangos explains how the idea of GIFS 2018 came to life: “We realized, during the GIEEC Islamic FinTech panel last year, that Islamic Fintech has a huge public demand and has great potential in contributing to the Islamic digital economy. Nonetheless, there is no dedicated platform for further exploration and development. GIFS 2018 will be THE platform to engage Islamic economy with Fintech. I am also pleased to announce that the opening remarks will be delivered by Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim”.



