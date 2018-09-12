Cambridge IFA collaborates with Elmangos to promote Islamic FinTech at the World's 1st Global Islamic Fintech Summit
London: Cambridge IFA, a think tank based in the UK, announces its collaboration with Elamangos to promote Islamic FinTech at the 1st Global Islamic FinTech Summit (GIFS) is set to launch on September 18th-19th 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
GIFS 2018 will be organized by Elmangos, the company behind the successful Global Islamic Economy Entrepreneurship Convention (GIEEC), in collaboration with Albaraka Turk Participation Bank, one of the major supporters of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Turkey. GIFS 2018 highlights the vast potential of Islamic Fintech towards catalysing innovation within the Islamic Finance industry. The summit will be hosted in Kuala Lumpur, one of the leading Islamic Finance hubs in the world.
Abd Elmohaimen Mansi, founder and CEO of Elmangos explains how the idea of GIFS 2018 came to life: “We realized, during the GIEEC Islamic FinTech panel last year, that Islamic Fintech has a huge public demand and has great potential in contributing to the Islamic digital economy. Nonetheless, there is no dedicated platform for further exploration and development. GIFS 2018 will be THE platform to engage Islamic economy with Fintech. I am also pleased to announce that the opening remarks will be delivered by Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim”.
Dr Sofiza will be sharing a platform with prominent industry leaders to discuss on the legal and regulatory requirement for Islamic fintech on the first day of the GIFS. “We have significant development in fintech in recent years, with a number of major initiatives emanating from the Middle East. In the GCC, Dubai and Bahrain are playing a key role in the advancement of the fintech ecosystem in the region,” explains Dr Sofiza.
GIFS 2018 will cater over 400 delegates, 15 international and local media outlets and is supported by leading Islamic financial institutions and organizations. Featured sponsors include Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), MBSB Bank Malaysia and Finterra.
GIFS 2018 will feature keynote sessions showcasing new FinTech platforms and panels between regulators, financial institutions and startups covering topics such as Islamic Fintech Overview, Regulatory Frameworks, BlockChain for Islamic Banks, and Key Islamic Financial Hubs.
The CEO of EthisVentures and Founder of the Islamic Fintech Alliance Umar Munshi comments: “It’s high time we seriously look at how and why Fintech will deeply change many aspects of our lives. Fintech can democratise Finance in general. Islamic Fintech can democratise Finance for entire Muslim communities. Fintech can empower communities by creating internal marketplaces and forums for direct trade and transactions.”
ISFIRE magazine, which is produced by Cambridge IFA and published by Edbiz Consulting, is the Exclusive Magazine for GIFS 2018. In further highlighting the involvement of Cambridge IFA at the summit, Dr Sofiza explains: “The August/September issue of ISFIRE carries the theme “Islamic FinTech”. We have a number of thought piece articles in this space written by experts including articles on smart contracts, cyrptocurrencies, blockchain and fintech.” Limited copies of ISFIRE shall be distributed on Day 1 of the Summit.
About Cambridge IFA
Cambridge IFA is a financial services intelligence house that specialises in developing and utilising powerful cutting edge analytical tools to evaluate business data, assess macroeconomic indicators and understand market trends, leadership positioning and brand development relevant to the development of the financial services industry globally. The principal activity of Cambridge IFA is developing performance indicators specific to alternative practices of banking and finance. It also aims to provide strategic advice to governments, financial institutions and multilateral organisations in the development of financial markets including alternative banking and finance products, procedures, practices and policies.
Cambridge IFA is a member of HD-Edbiz Group of Companies with offices in London, British Virgin Island, Istanbul and Islamabad. For further information, please visit www.cambridge-ifa.net or contact Khuram Shehzad at kshehzad@cambridge-ifa.net
About Elmangos
Elmangos is a Dubai – based company which delivers solutions for event management, training and consultancy. It focuses on creating social impact within emerging Islamic economies. Elmangos is built upon a talented team with fifteen years of professional experience and expertise gained from over 3 continents.
For further information, please visit www.gifsummit.com
Media & Partnership:
marketing@elmangos.com
Sponsorship:
Director@elmangos.com © Press Release 2018
