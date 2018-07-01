Calls for exploring ways to strengthen UAE- Egypt partnerships

Dubai: H.E Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of State for Future Food Security, said that the future food security of the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA) depends primarily on strengthening economic and trade cooperation between regional countries, and elevating these ties to newer heights, especially in agriculture and agricultural production. “With similarities in the climatic conditions as well as in the opportunities and challenges faced by the sector in MENA, it is important to have a higher level of cooperation to benefit from the experiences of the various nations to overcome the challenges and to invest in opportunities to improve food security,” HE said.

"The UAE is keen to strengthening its economic cooperation with Egypt, especially in food security. There are strong prospects for enhancing the UAE-Egypt relations at all levels, particularly in the field of food and agricultural production,” H.E. concluded. H.E. highlighted the opportunities for new partnerships as well as the need to activate further interest in boosting agricultural and industrial food production. In this regard, small and medium enterprises can play a significant role, especially in increasing the level of food production and trade.

