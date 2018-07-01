CIBAFI Submitted Comments to the Accounting & Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI)
Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain | Aligned with its role as an advocate of the Islamic Financial Services Industry (IFSI), the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI), the global umbrella of Islamic financial institutions, announced that it has submitted its comments on 28th June 2018 to the Accounting & Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) on the Revised Financial Accounting Standard No. 25: “Investments in Sukuk, shares and similar instruments”.
The Exposure Draft has been issued on 30th May 2018 and was open for public consultation until 30th June 2018.
Firstly, the ED states that the investment categories are divided into: equity-type instruments; monetary debt-type instruments; non-monetary debt-type instruments; and other investment instruments. CIBAFI and its members are concerned that it might be difficult to apply these categories to Sukuk in general, especially to hybrid or mixed Sukuk which include equity and debt contracts (e.g. Murabahah/Mudarabah). The revised ED should address more clearly hybrid structures that represent convertible, exchangeable or perpetual Sukuk, which are structures that may mutate over time.
Thirdly, CIBAFI noted that the definition of “participatory structure” in the ED refers among others to sharing losses. This could be taken to exclude Mudarabah structures, where the losses fall exclusively on the Rabb ul Mal, although in other respects it would be right to treat these as participatory. Some CIBAFI members suggest rewording the definition appropriately.
Full comments submitted to the AAOIFI are available on CIBAFI’s website: http://www.cibafi.org.
In addition to policy and regulatory advocacy, CIBAFI continues to support the Islamic Financial Services Industry through various activities and initiatives. These include providing industry stakeholders with a platform to discuss emerging issues, representing the industry at major global financial events, and sharing knowledge through specialized publications and comprehensive training programmes.
-Ends-
About the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI)
CIBAFI is an international organization established in 2001 and Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain. CIBAFI is affiliated with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). CIBAFI represents the Islamic financial services industry globally, defending and promoting its role, consolidating co-operation among its members, and with other institutions with similar interests and objectives. With over 125 members from 33 jurisdictions, representing market players, international intergovernmental organizations and professional firms, and industry associations.
For more information about CIBAFI, please visit www.CIBAFI.org
Tel: +973 17357300 Email: media@cibafi.org© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.