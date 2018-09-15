CEO of Etihad ESCO Ali Al Jassim Statement on International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2018

“The ongoing efforts around the world to protect the ozone layer has resulted in ozone-depleting substances being phased out globally. The results are very encouraging, but nevertheless, consuming less energy can reduce the emissions of Ozone-Depleting Substances (ODS) as well, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which is utilized as a coolant in home appliances like freezers, refrigerators and ACs and can thus contribute to preserving the ozone layer. Using appliances with 5-star label also contributes to this cause as they consume less energy. We are proud to add that Etihad ESCO has been instrumental in abating 135 K Ton of CO2 in 2017, which is known to play a role in the depletion of the ozone layer. As we move towards the achievement of 30 per cent reduction in energy demand by 2030, we at Etihad ESCO and TAQATI - the dedicated program management office for the Dubai Demand Side Management strategy - urge UAE citizens and residents to contribute to the accomplishment of this goal.”

