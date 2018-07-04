CEO of BTEA receives Delegation from the United Nations World Tourism Organization
Manama, Bahrain: The Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, H.E. Shaikh Khaled bin Humood Al Khalifa received a delegation from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on the 3rd of July 2018.
The delegation included the Director of Conference Services at UNWTO, Ms. Yolanda Sansegundo, Senior Expert on Innovation and Digital Transformation at UNWTO, Ms. Natalia Bayona and the Senior Vice President of Enterprise Partnerships at Mastercard, Ms. Diana Robino. The meeting was also attended by the Director of Facilities and Tourism Services at BTEA, Mr. Hesham Al Saken and Advisor at the BTEA, Mr. Jesus Florido-Banqueri.
This comes in line with the BTEA’s long-term strategy to further develop the Kingdom’s tourism sector and strengthen its position on a regional and international level under the slogan of ‘Ours.Yours.’, which contributes towards the Kingdom’s economy and the 2030 Economic Vision.
