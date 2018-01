CEO Empower Ahmad Bin Shafar Statement on the 12th Anniversary of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's Accession Day

On the occasion of this year's celebration of the anniversary of the ascension of His Highness (H.H.) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Empower extends its congratulations and praises to His Highness for his 12 years of excellent leadership--which has not only resulted in truly remarkable gains but has also led to the creation of an environment that fully supports creativity, innovation, growth and development. The vision of His Highness for the future growth and development of Dubai and the UAE has resulted in noteworthy initiatives and programs, including the Green Growth Strategy and the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy in particular, which aims to help reduce the emirate's electricity and water consumption by 30 per cent in 2030--an initiative that Empower fully supports.

Today, Dubai is positioned at the forefront of technological mobility--bearing access to the highest level of modernity and technological advances. His Highness continues to serve as a source of inspiration and a model of strength and dynamic leadership for all of us in the UAE--continuously taking Dubai and the UAE to new heights. We would also like to voice our full support for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s campaign to thank H.H. Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his humanitarianism, selfless service to the nation, and ardent desire to ensure the happiness of all citizens. We salute the Crown Prince for his leadership and determination to bring the UAE to greater heights.

