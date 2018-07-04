CCC identifies the digital tech megatrends to construct a future virtual world
AR, 3D printing and even autonomous construction are emerging technologies to be adopted by the Infrastructure and Urban Development (IU) industry
Savings up to $1.7 trillion globally within 10 years
Consolidated Contractors Company, a leading global construction company, worked closely with the World Economic Forum and Boston Consulting Group to serve on the initiative and contribute to the report, which comes as a result of a year-long collaboration with more than 30 leading companies in the engineering and construction industry. The report highlights that new digital technologies, such as building information modelling (BIM), 3D printing, wireless sensors and autonomous equipment are disrupting a range of industries, including the Infrastructure and Urban Development (IU) industry, and that stakeholders can no longer afford to ignore these fundamental changes.
According to the CCC executive, there is little doubt that a realistic version of our future will include elements of all three scenarios identified in the report. “When it comes to technology specifically - the ‘building in a virtual world’ scenario sees an era where people are immersed in virtual reality in all aspects of life”.
In a global context, this scenario sees major advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence - automation, connected systems and cloud technology permeate daily life and industries of all kinds. “Elements of this scenario are considered very likely – we predict new businesses will emerge, software players will gain more power and more residential, recreational and passenger mobility assets will be required”, Mr. Boualwan stated.
“As a result - transformation imperatives are crucial for all parties in the construction industry, to help them adapt to new realities. We must capture new opportunities and adopt advanced technologies at scale – including initiatives like wireless equipment, cloud & real-time collaboration, 3D scanning/printing and augmented reality and visualization. We have seen digital technologies completely transform global industries in recent years – from social media to e-commerce and digital based mobility companies. But only very recently have digital technologies begun to emerge in the engineering and construction industry. This is the way of the future – and this report will help companies across the industry adequately prepare for it,” he continued.
The scope of the initiative is to prepare for a challenging but promising future, while securing and enhancing the wellbeing and happiness of society. The IU industry should, therefore, react quickly and with appropriate action to changing conditions and opportunities for new business to provide societies globally with sustainable, affordable assets that fulfil human needs.
More information about the Shaping the Future of Construction: Future Scenarios and Implications report is available at https://www.weforum.org/reports/future-scenarios-and-implications-for-the-industry, along with an animation video on YouTube: View – Shaping the Future of Construction.
More information about Consolidated Contractors Company is available at www.ccc.net.
About Consolidated Contractors Company:
Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) is a global leader in the engineering and construction industry. Established in 1952 and operating worldwide, CCC has provided more than 65 years of project management, engineering, procurement and construction services to the industry, is currently engaged in 56 ongoing projects globally, and employs around 172,000 people internationally. The company’s landmark construction projects include the Dubai Mall, the Abu Dhabi International Airport - Midfield Terminal Building, residential towers, hotels, power stations, water and sewage treatment plants and networks, roads and bridges, industrial and process plants and pipelines around the world. Consolidated Contractors Company contributes to the Partnering Against Corruption Initiative of the World Economic Forum, along with the UN Global Compact, to ensure business ethics, anti-bribery policies and sustainable growth in all forms of its operations.
