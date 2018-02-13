Byblos Bank's Scoops 7 Midas Awards For The World's Best Financial Advertising

Beirut: – Byblos Bank was awarded 7 ingots, including two golds, a first for a Lebanese bank at the 2017 Midas Awards for the world’s best financial advertising held in New York. The award was picked up by Fp7/MENA, the Bank’s advertising agency, which was the most awarded agency from the Middle East.

Launched on a worldwide scale in 2001, the Midas Awards is the only awards show to recognize excellence in financial advertising and marketing on a global scale. For 2017, the Midas Awards Executive Jury gave away 1 Grand Midas Award, 52 Midas Gold Ingots, 88 Midas Silver Ingots, and 102 Finalist Certificates from creative submitted from around the world.