Byblos Bank's Scoops 7 Midas Awards For The World's Best Financial Advertising
Beirut: – Byblos Bank was awarded 7 ingots, including two golds, a first for a Lebanese bank at the 2017 Midas Awards for the world’s best financial advertising held in New York. The award was picked up by Fp7/MENA, the Bank’s advertising agency, which was the most awarded agency from the Middle East.
Launched on a worldwide scale in 2001, the Midas Awards is the only awards show to recognize excellence in financial advertising and marketing on a global scale. For 2017, the Midas Awards Executive Jury gave away 1 Grand Midas Award, 52 Midas Gold Ingots, 88 Midas Silver Ingots, and 102 Finalist Certificates from creative submitted from around the world.
Nada Tawil, Head of Group Communication Department at Byblos Bank, said: “We are proud that our Expatriate Housing Loan campaign “There’s No Home Like Home” was recognized by the Midas Awards, topping some of the world’s best financial advertising campaigns for this year. We can’t think of a better way to strengthen the bonds between Lebanese expatriates and their home country, a mission that Byblos Bank seeks to achieve through many of its products and services.”
- To watch Byblos Bank’s Expatriate Housing Loan Campaign ad, go to the following link: https://youtu.be/j5BXvLXWFtc
- To view the 2017 Midas Awards Winners, please visit: www.midasawards.com/2017-winners-list
- The results of the juries are parsed in an annual rankings brief, The Midas Report, —a veritable who’s-who in the world of financial services advertising that includes the 3 individual reports: Agency, Brand and Network.
