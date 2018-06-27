Businesses encouraged to file VAT returns and make payments on time: Al Dhaheri Jones & Clark
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As businesses across the UAE gear up to file Value Added Tax (VAT) returns on June 28th 2018, Al Dhaheri Jones & Clark (ADJC) provides clarity on process and the importance of filing returns.
A VAT return is the formal statement of a registered entity’s VAT statement together with its supporting documentation and VAT payment for a specified tax period. These VAT returns are important as they contain the records of the tax paid by the users in a given period. It is a formal document that provides proof that the registered party has paid their VAT obligation.
In the UAE, the administrative penalty for late registration is Dhs20,000 ($5,445). Other fines include Dhs15,000 ($4,084) for failing to display prices inclusive of VAT, Dhs3,000 ($817) for a first incorrect tax filing and Dhs5,000 ($1,361) for incorrect filings thereafter. Failure to submit a deregistration application will result in a fine of Dhs10,000 ($2,723). A first time tax offence will result in a Dhs1,000 ($272) fine and repeat offences within two years Dhs2,000 ($545).
ADJC has recorded a significant growth in the last one month as the date to file VAT returns approaches quickly, and the company is optimistic that the number is set to increase as the filing date gets closer.
In the UAE, the VAT returns are to be filed monthly or quarterly based on set conditions such as the type and size of the business. Each registered VAT entity is required to file their tax returns via the Federal Tax Authority portal as per the schedule.
