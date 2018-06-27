Businesses encouraged to file VAT returns and make payments on time: Al Dhaheri Jones & Clark

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As businesses across the UAE gear up to file Value Added Tax (VAT) returns on June 28th 2018, Al Dhaheri Jones & Clark (ADJC) provides clarity on process and the importance of filing returns. A VAT return is the formal statement of a registered entity’s VAT statement together with its supporting documentation and VAT payment for a specified tax period. These VAT returns are important as they contain the records of the tax paid by the users in a given period. It is a formal document that provides proof that the registered party has paid their VAT obligation.

“Filing returns on time is crucial for your business. A delay can not only cause a huge amount of stress, but your entire business could be under threat should you fail to comply. While non-compliance can lead to penalties, it also results in backdated payments, investigation by the authority and black-listing. As such, knowing the procedure and deadlines for filing and payment of VAT returns is significantly important to lower the chances of incurring VAT fines and penalties in the UAE,” said Mohammed Fathy, General Manager of Al Dhaheri Jones & Clark. In the UAE, the administrative penalty for late registration is Dhs20,000 ($5,445). Other fines include Dhs15,000 ($4,084) for failing to display prices inclusive of VAT, Dhs3,000 ($817) for a first incorrect tax filing and Dhs5,000 ($1,361) for incorrect filings thereafter. Failure to submit a deregistration application will result in a fine of Dhs10,000 ($2,723). A first time tax offence will result in a Dhs1,000 ($272) fine and repeat offences within two years Dhs2,000 ($545).

Advertisement