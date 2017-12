Burjuman Mall announces the opening of Tas'heel

Businesses can now visit the newly opened Tas’heel at BurJuman to avail comprehensive online services for government proceedings such as the Ministry of Human Resource & Emiratization transactions, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs transactions along with Amer services, Department of Economic Development transactions, Emirates ID Authority transactions, Dubai Health Authority services transactions, Ministry of Health and Prevention Services & Banking services. “At BurJuman, we are committed to providing diverse offerings to our customers, from diverse culinary experiences, fashion wear to now, business solutions. Government agencies are complex organisations across the globe with intricate and numerous regulations and procedures.l eliminates and simplifies these procedures with its profound understanding and expertise”, says BurJuman Management. The Management further added, “ We are elated to add these services, diversifying our offerings beyond consumer needs.”For more information on the complete list of Tas’heel services, please visit http://almalomat.ae/