#retail | 27 December, 2017
Burjuman Mall announces the opening of Tas'heel
Dubai, UAE: BurJuman Mall has recently announced the addition of the TAS'HEEL Service Center to its list of offerings. Situated on the 2nd floor, next to Sharaf DG, the centre will now provide a hassle-free provision to business needs.
Going beyond pure consumer needs, BurJuman will now cater to the increasing business requirements through Tas’heel, by providing companies around the mall easy access to functionality and formalities without the need for physically submitting payments or documents.
A profound understanding of the government regulations and procedures, and strengthened relations with the public sector, Tas’heel provides businesses confidence and support to operate in the UAE market and also build capabilities for the future. With expertise spanning the diverse industries, the centre presents a one-stop shop.
Businesses can now visit the newly opened Tas’heel at BurJuman to avail comprehensive online services for government proceedings such as the Ministry of Human Resource & Emiratization transactions, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs transactions along with Amer services, Department of Economic Development transactions, Emirates ID Authority transactions, Dubai Health Authority services transactions, Ministry of Health and Prevention Services & Banking services. “At BurJuman, we are committed to providing diverse offerings to our customers, from diverse culinary experiences, fashion wear to now, business solutions. Government agencies are complex organisations across the globe with intricate and numerous regulations and procedures. Tas'heel eliminates and simplifies these procedures with its profound understanding and expertise”, says BurJuman Management. The Management further added, “ We are elated to add these services, diversifying our offerings beyond consumer needs.”
For more information on the complete list of Tas’heel services, please visit http://almalomat.ae/.
