 
Dubai 28 Jun 2018
Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Article
#healthcare | 27 June, 2018

Bupa Arabia launches a Game Changer in the Healthcare Industry

All-new e-commerce platform that answers to the needs of small enterprises

Bupa Arabia launches a Game Changer in the Healthcare Industry
Press Release

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia : Technological advancements have shaped the world as we know it. As a matter of fact, successful customer experience has to keep moving apace current and ever-changing digital trends to accommodate to client needs. In particular, the healthcare industry in Saudi Arabia has been witnessing a digital evolution. Among the first who have adopted technology as their ethos and are pioneers in the industry are Bupa Arabia. There is no doubt that time is the most valuable resource and by understanding this, Bupa Arabia has launched an exceptional game changer, an all-new e-commerce platform that answers to the needs of small enterprises and the Saudi Family by allowing them to procure a health insurance product anytime, anywhere and within minutes of starting the purchasing process.

Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia said: “The E-Commerce is yet another example of how Bupa Arabia utilizes technological advancements to provide the utmost comfort to our members. We have carefully crafted the first e-channel in the Kingdom to ensure that users can buy their health insurance online in a user-friendly and convenient manner with no necessary paperwork. The new service is currently available for business with up to 10 employees and to Saudi families as we continue to expand our range of delivery to meet the growing demand in Saudi Arabia.”

The online healthcare insurance channel is a true game changer for the industry. It enables small   businesses and families to shop, navigate and purchase their policy with a seamless journey accessible anytime, anywhere. It also keeps users aware of each product’s details and grants them full online exchange of documents. Prospects can fill their members’ list online, share medical declarations, get a quotation, sign contracts and pay fully online all from the comfort of their home. Members can also engage in a live chat available when and where needed, next to the ease of fast activation at the end of the journey. Users can similarly reach out to customer service representatives at all times by visiting Bupa Arabia’s website: www.bupa.com.sa

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018

Advertisement
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.

Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement