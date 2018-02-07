Bupa Arabia: Our Services Exceed Expectations With The Chronic Care Program
Jeddah: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance continues to lead the healthcare sector in the Kingdom with an integrated portfolio of services, considered the most distinct in the market. At the forefront of these services stands the Tebtom program, catering to the needs of more than 2 million members in the Kingdom. One of its most notable services is the Chronic Care program, which allows members with diseases such as diabetes and blood pressure to live a healthier and happier life.
Ghaith AlJohani, Head of Marketing Operations at Bupa Arabia said: "Our services go beyond traditional boundaries to include the Chronic Care program, which enables members to save time and effort and aim to reduce the consequences of their health conditions.”
He continued: "With high rates of chronic diseases in the world and in the Kingdom in particular, targeted and effective initiatives should be identified to control the spread of chronic diseases. Our members do not need to be absent from work to follow up on their health, which could affect productivity and job performance.”