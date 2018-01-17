Bulwark to offer mimecast cyber resilience for email in India

Dubai: – Bulwark Technologies, a leading Security Specialized Value-Added Distributor in the Middle East region, announced that it will now offer solutions from Mimecast, a recognized leader in email cyber resilience, to its customers in the Indian sub-continent. This is in response to company’s growing business, robust distribution partner network and a strong demand for IT Security Solutions in India.

‘’We are thrilled to introduce Mimecast solutions in India, to complement our existing product portfolio specializing in the Information Security domain. By offering Mimecast, we will help ensure that customers across the Indian sub-continent can adopt a cyber resilience strategy in the cloud with advanced security, a multipurpose archiving solution and business continuity,” says Mr. Jose Thomas Menacherry, Managing Director, Bulwark Technologies.

Mimecast’s services are designed to protect the emails of millions of users worldwide against targeted attacks, data leaks, malware and spam. Securing customers’ mailboxes is a core focus for Mimecast and being a cloud-based business helps ensure that it can quickly and easily update security services enabled by organizations. For example, Mimecast’s Targeted Threat Protection is engineered to stop advanced threats such as email-borne spear-phishing, ransomware and impersonation attacks.

Mimecast’s cloud services are designed to protect organisations from cyberattacks, back up and archive email data for fast recovery, and provide continuous access to email even when attacks cause servers to go down. The company is a recognized leader in information email archiving and was a named “Leader’’ in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving.

Mr. Brandon Bekker, Managing Director, Mimecast MEA, says “We are glad that Bulwark will be offering our solution in this important market. Together, we can help deliver complete and comprehensive cyber resilience for email offering to organizations in the Indian region. Bulwark’s focused go-to-market strategy will help us grow our footprint across different verticals and market segments in this region.”

Bulwark’s India office will help the company to better serve the needs of a robust partner network and its growing customer base in India. The company is investing in new talent and has recruited a strong team to drive sales and offer on ground technical support and services. In addition to this, the company is planning to invest in training programs for channel partners to enable them to sell and distribute its wide array of products better.



