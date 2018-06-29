Broumana Villa and Broumana Square take over Summer 2018
Beirut: In a memorable ceremony that gathered VIPs, loyal customers, media and influencers, Broumana Villa and Broumana Square had their official opening Wednesday, June 27 to welcome the new summer season.
The two high-end clusters house a very rich variety of restaurants where invitees had the opportunity to experience the wide range of cuisines and enjoy the evening with different entertaining shows that covered both venues.
In describing the vision for undertaking such bold endeavours in Broumana, Mr. Tadros explained, “This is our way of honouring, reviving and giving back to our
Broumana Villa features a collection of 12 eclectic restaurants, gastro bars, and cafés offering diverse cuisines in the heart of Broumana. These include Couqley, Kronfol, Mon Maki A Moi, Duo, BlackRock, Trumpet, Escobar, Batchig, and the street concepts Brgr.Co., Beirut Street Food Bites, Juice Box and Dunkin Donuts.
In Phase One of the project, Broumana Square currently offers three dining options: Ahwak restaurant and cafe, Lina’s and OBI, the urban sushi place – all with breath-taking views of the Metn valley.© Press Release 2018
