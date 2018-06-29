Broumana Villa and Broumana Square take over Summer 2018

Beirut: In a memorable ceremony that gathered VIPs, loyal customers, media and influencers, Broumana Villa and Broumana Square had their official opening Wednesday, June 27 to welcome the new summer season. The two high-end clusters house a very rich variety of restaurants where invitees had the opportunity to experience the wide range of cuisines and enjoy the evening with different entertaining shows that covered both venues.

Owner of Broumana Villa, Mr. Tony Tadros, along with Mr. Pierre Abou Jaoude, his co-partner in Broumana Square, welcomed their invitees to the very rich entertainment program that featured an array of artists ranging from several music performances, a mariachi band strolling between restaurants, the famous Ghazl el Banet girls band, a fusion singer and a Lebanese folkloric parade. In describing the vision for undertaking such bold endeavours in Broumana, Mr. Tadros explained, “This is our way of honouring, reviving and giving back to our

