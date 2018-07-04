Brinc Batelco IOT Hub Opens

Batelco, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s leading digital solutions provider announced in 2017 that it had teamed up with Brinc MENA, a hands-on Internet of Things (IoT) hardware accelerator, to launch the Brinc-Batelco IOT Hub, which is the first IoT hardware accelerator in the Middle East region.

Manama, Bahrain: Brinc Batelco IoT Hub was officially opened today in the presence of the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications H.E. Engineer Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, VIP’s, Batelco Board members and senior executives and Bahrain media representatives. The launch took place at the Brinc Batelco ultra high-tech new premises located on the 3 rd floor of Batelco Commercial Centre, in Manama.

Batelco Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa commented that he is delighted to see the establishment of the new Brinc Batelco IoT Hub which promises to be a leader in driving innovation in the field of technology.

The state-of-the-art IOT Hub offers programmes and services tailored for IoT hardware start-ups and entrepreneurs looking for speed, access and the know-how to build successful companies. The Hub offers unprecedented opportunity to access mentorship, product design and development guidance, manufacturing and exposure to regional and global investors and markets, all in one programme.

“Batelco believes in the importance of enhancing the growth of technology and particularly digitisation, as it’s in line with the efforts of developing this field within the Kingdom. These objectives will in turn support the growth of the economy and strengthen the Kingdom’s position as the leading regional technology hub,” he said.

“Encouraging innovation within the ICT sector is one of the most important factors contributing to the continued growth of the Kingdom’s economy. We are very pleased to present Brinc Batelco IoT Hub which will help entrepreneurs achieve their goals in developing and launching innovative products and services,” he added.

Batelco Bahrain CEO Mohamed Bubashait added that Batelco has been investing time, effort and capital to provide relevant digital solutions for consumers and businesses in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of its drive to create the necessary ecosystem for a fully connected community.

“Encouraging innovation in the ICT industry is very important for the continued growth of Bahrain’s economy. We are therefore very pleased to be on board in providing this excellent IOT Hub to help entrepreneurs reach their goals in developing and rolling out innovative products and services,” he said.

Brinc Chief Development Officer and Head of Brinc MENA, Yasin Aboudaoud said that he is thrilled to see the efforts of both Batelco and Brinc MENA come to fruition with the launch of the Brinc-Batelco IOT Hub, the first venture of its kind in Bahrain.

“We are confident that the new Hub will be a birthing ground not only for local talent, but also talented entrepreneurs from across the Middle East who yearn to revolutionize the ICT industry by building innovative IoT hardware products for the global consumer market,” he said.

Brinc was established in Hong Kong in 2014 with offices in Shenzhen and Guangzhou. Formed by a team of likeminded entrepreneurs, leaders and operators from all over the world, Brinc’s collective founders have experience in technology, startups, crowdfunding, sourcing/logistics, manufacturing, distribution and venture capital. A collective driving force behind one team, Brinc bridges the gap between software, hardware and services to offer entrepreneurs a supportive roadmap that takes them through the journey from acceleration to distribution.

The growing buzz around the Internet of Things is undeniable. Its applications have the potential to change the world around us. With numerous smart devices to cater to today’s evolving requirements, the impact of a connected community is limitless. Brinc has been at the forefront of this new industry, pioneering the way for start-ups and early stage companies to get involved.

From its base in China Brinc has supported hundreds of founders from around the world and invested in and supported more than 30 start-ups, with a portfolio that has so far generated more than $18M USD in follow-along funding and has products shipping in hundreds of stores around the world.

About Batelco

Batelco Group is headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain and listed on the Bahrain Bourse. Batelco has played a pivotal role in the country’s development as a major communications hub and today is the leading integrated communications’ provider, continuing to lead and shape the local consumer market and the enterprise ICT market. Batelco has been growing overseas via investing in other market leading fixed and wireless operators.

Batelco Group has evolved from being a regional Middle Eastern operation to become a major communications company with direct and indirect investment across 14 geographies, namely Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man, Maldives, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Island and the Falkland Islands.

www.batelco.com

About Brinc

Brinc is an ultra-hands-on emerging technology hardware accelerator that supports entrepreneurs looking to unlock the world’s data through connected solutions. We offer a comprehensive program tailored for hardware startups looking for speed, access and the know-how to build successful companies.

With Brinc, founders get access to resources in Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta (PRD) with a proven approach that de-risks and accelerates the product development process. The result is that Brinc startups get the best of both worlds: manufacturing in the PRD, access to global markets, all while having a team based in Hong Kong.

For more information about Brinc and our programs and services, please visit www.brinc.io

