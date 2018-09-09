Breathe Pilates Studio Opens in Bahrain

Manama, Bahrain: Breathe Pilates Studio, (Breathe), the first fully equipped BASI (Body Arts and Science International) Pilates system studio in the GCC, has opened its doors in Bahrain following a highly anticipated launch event that offered the public a taste of the classes by Breathe’s International team of certified trainers. Commenting on the launch, Breathe Founder and Head Instructor, Nada Al Barzinji, who trained under the mentorship of top BASI Pilates leaders in the United States said: “We are delighted to open Breathe, and to bring the amazing benefits of BASI Pilates to more people in the Kingdom of Bahrain. I have worked privately with many clients on the Island for almost a decade, and have seen some remarkable transformations through Pilates. I am very happy that I can now help more people in Bahrain to feel and look better. Pilates can really change lives!”

The spacious and well equipped modern studio is conveniently located near the Al Osra roundabout in Saar, and will offer Mat and Reformer classes, as well as special training and workshops such as rehabilitation and pre and post-natal, for small groups and individuals. The Reformer classes use the Reformer machine and offer a more intense, resistance based workout. Yoga sessions will also be given by one of Bahrain’s foremost instructors, while pranic healing solutions, and specialty massages complete the holistic health and wellness solution that is offered to its members. The studio will also provide classes for men.

