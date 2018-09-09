Breathe Pilates Studio Opens in Bahrain
Manama, Bahrain: Breathe Pilates Studio, (Breathe), the first fully equipped BASI (Body Arts and Science International) Pilates system studio in the GCC, has opened its doors in Bahrain following a highly anticipated launch event that offered the public a taste of the classes by Breathe’s International team of certified trainers.
Commenting on the launch, Breathe Founder and Head Instructor, Nada Al Barzinji, who trained under the mentorship of top BASI Pilates leaders in the United States said: “We are delighted to open Breathe, and to bring the amazing benefits of BASI Pilates to more people in the Kingdom of Bahrain. I have worked privately with many clients on the Island for almost a decade, and have seen some remarkable transformations through Pilates. I am very happy that I can now help more people in Bahrain to feel and look better. Pilates can really change lives!”
The spacious and well equipped modern studio is conveniently located near the Al Osra roundabout in Saar, and will offer Mat and Reformer classes, as well as special training and workshops such as rehabilitation and pre and post-natal, for small groups and individuals. The Reformer classes use the Reformer machine and offer a more intense, resistance based workout. Yoga sessions will also be given by one of Bahrain’s foremost instructors, while pranic healing solutions, and specialty massages complete the holistic health and wellness solution that is offered to its members. The studio will also provide classes for men.
“Pilates is the perfect choice for men and women of all ages and abilities. More conventional workouts are weight bearing and tend to build the type of muscles that are injury prone, however Pilates stretches and strengthens the muscles, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility and lessening the probability of injury,” Nada added.
“People are placing so many demands on their bodies and minds today, and as a result of that ongoing stress, we are seeing increased instances of anxiety and depression as well as a plethora of chronic illnesses. The beauty of Pilates is that it teaches people of any age to connect their mind to their body, and in today’s fast paced world, we need, more than ever, to take time out just to breathe,” she concluded.
To find out more about Breathe Pilates Studio, please call +973 333 999 73.© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.