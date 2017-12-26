Brazil's fertilizer imports from Arab states up 38% from January to November 2017

UAE - The Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) has lauded the continuously growing economic ties between Brazil and Arab countries after recent statistics released by the Brazilian Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services showed the vast South American country importing 5.9 million tons of fertilizer from January to November this year.

The number accounted for 24.4 per cent of Brazil’s total global fertilizer imports of 24.2 million tons as per the figures released by national industry association Associação Nacional para Difusão de Adubos (Anda). The country’s global fertilizer imports were up 8.2 per cent.

Dr. Michel Alaby, Secretary General and CEO of ABCC, said: “According to the numbers supplied by the Brazilian Ministry and compiled by the ABCC, Brazil’s fertilizer imports from the Arab nations rose 38 per cent year-on-year. This strongly indicates their robust bilateral relations and we expect that this will carry on through 2018. For our part, we will continuously look for new ways to further facilitate and optimize their increasing trade activities to further drive growth and ensure the attainment of common socio-economic development goals and agenda.”