Box Makers signs up for Gulf Industry Fair
Manama, Bahrain: Box Makers a leading provider of print and paper-based packaging company in the Middle East will be taking part in Gulf Industry Fair.
Gulf Industry Fair, the Northern Gulf’s leading annual industrial expo takes place from the 6-8 February 2018 at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre under the patronage of HRH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Box Makers have expanded their product line to service clients in different sectors including Industrial Packaging, Food Packaging, Retail Packaging, Tissue Boxes
Gulf Industry Fair 2018 is strategically sponsored by the Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO) in association with NOGA, Bahrain Industrial Wharf and Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA). The Industrial Facilities Sector Sponsor is Majaal.
“Box Makers support of Gulf Industry Fair is welcome testimony to the value of the Exhibition for one of the leading industrial providers in Bahrain for premium quality labels and packaging “Says Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions.
Supporting organizations for Gulf Industry Fair include 2018 include AHK Saudi Arabia, the German Saudi Arabian Liaison for Economic Affairs, PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India and the Bahrain Industrial Association.
