Box Makers signs up for Gulf Industry Fair

Manama, Bahrain: Box Makers a leading provider of print and paper-based packaging company in the Middle East will be taking part in Gulf Industry Fair. Gulf Industry Fair, the Northern Gulf’s leading annual industrial expo takes place from the 6-8 February 2018 at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre under the patronage of HRH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Box Makers Director, Mr Janak Govind said “Gulf Industry Fair is a valued Exhibition in GCC for business promotion for those in the industrial sector. Our support for Gulf Industry Fair is based on the business value that it provides our company and products” Box Makers have expanded their product line to service clients in different sectors including Industrial Packaging, Food Packaging, Retail Packaging, Tissue Boxes

