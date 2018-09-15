Boursa Kuwait launches an educational portal for capital markets knowledge

As part of the efforts to boost capital market knowledge, Boursa Kuwait established the academy to educate investors on a wide range of relevant topics, ranging from how to trade, common investment mistakes as well as risks of investing to enable them to make informed investment decisions. From the day of its launch, the online portal will provide educational and training facilities such as ‘Market Watch’, ‘Virtual Trading’, ‘Statement of Account’, ‘Portfolio’ etc. targeted to investors of various experience levels.

Kuwait: Boursa Kuwait today announced the launch of a new, free of charge digital education portal, ‘Boursa Academy Online’, aimed to promote capital market literacy among new and professional retail investors.

Commenting on the launch of the academy, Mr. Khaled AbdulRazzaq AlKhaled, CEO of Boursa Kuwait said: “The launch of the ‘Boursa Academy Online’ reflects our long-standing commitment to developing a reliable and sound capital market. Our goal is to ensure that individual investors are equipped with the right tools and information so that they are confident at getting involved in trading and are aware of the choices available to help them make investment decisions. The academy aims to promote financial literacy among the Kuwaiti public more generally, which will in turn help increase investment in the local capital market.

With its new educational offering, Boursa Kuwait addresses the need to bridge the knowledge gap in trading and financial know-how, which is one of the main factors driving individual investors to participate in the capital market. The academy will act as a trusted source of information where members can access state-of-the-art tools and resources.

Mr. AlKhaled added: “Today’s financial markets are constantly evolving. Therefore, it is important for institutions like Boursa Kuwait to ensure individual investors are kept informed of the new trends and risks associated with investing. We see it as our mission to help build a sustainable financial environment through continuously improving Capital market literacy, thus enabling investors to maintain an in-depth understanding of the different structures and procedures within the capital market so they can better asses their goals.”

Additionally, the portal will deliver training solutions to help beginners – such as university students – understand the basics of investing and the instruments available in the market. The content will be delivered in an Information rich platform.

Pursuing best practices and increasing transparency for the benefit of its stakeholders is part of Boursa Kuwait’s mission to evolve as a leading regional exchange. To this end, its strategy focuses on developing the overall market status and addressing the needs of market participants through the provision of investment tools, restructuring the market to increase its competitiveness and liquidity, and attracting investments from local and international investors.

Since its official licensing in October 2016 by the Capital Market Authority, Boursa Kuwait has been committed to creating and operating an efficient, fair and transparent capital market platform that services all relevant asset classes, whilst focusing on clients’ interests.

For more information on the portal and to access the ‘Boursa Academy Online’, visit the website at www.boursakuwait.com.kw.

