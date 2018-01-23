Borouge's latest creative packaging solutions showcased at Saudi PPPP 2018

Bringing together key players and professionals in the plastics industry from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and around the world, Saudi PPPP provided Borouge, a leading petrochemical company that brings innovative, value creating plastics solutions, with the opportunity to underline its position as a leading UAE polymer producer and a major player in the Middle East plastics market.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Borouge’s portfolio of creative and value creating plastics solutions including the breakthrough flexible packaging product Anteo™ were demonstrated at the 15 th International Saudi Plastics & Petrochemicals and Print & Pack 2018 (Saudi PPPP) joint exhibitions held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre from 21-24 January 2018.

“It’s significant for Borouge to take part in this exhibition because it represents an ideal platform to reinforce our ties with our customers in Saudi Arabia and continue providing them with our latest creative plastics solutions driven by our newly-refreshed brand position of ‘INSPIRING TOMORROW’ as a progressive company.”

“Saudi PPPP is an important exhibition for the Middle East plastics industry with the participation of key players from Saudi Arabia and GCC. Saudi Arabia is the largest polymer market in the GCC and is expanding rapidly and we are keen to increase our share in the market,” said Ahmed Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President Regional MEAE at Borouge.

Showing commitment to boost its leading role in the development of the Middle East plastics market and meeting its needs of advanced polymers, Borouge uses this prominent event to introduce the customers to its latest creative solutions that add value to businesses, particularly its one-of-a-kind Anteo™ product.

Visited by a large number of Saudi plastics manufacturers, suppliers and converters, Borouge’s stand at Saudi PPPP 2018 shed lights on Anteo™, the newly-launched product that is produced for the first time in the UAE at Borouge’s plants in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. Anteo™ is a new family of linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) packaging grades for the global packaging market. Anteo™ boasts a unique combination of end-use properties for high-performance film applications such as easy processability, better sealing integrity and improved puncture resistance in combination with strong optics for enhanced shelf appeal.

The Borouge stand also displayed a range of application samples made of Borouge’s innovative polyolefin solutions for flexible/rigid packaging and greenhouse films that are recognised for their sustainable excellent processing properties and significant contribution to addressing major global challenges such as climate change, food protection access to fresh water and sanitation, energy conservation, healthcare and waste management.

A number of technical seminars have been organised by Borouge’s team for its customers and the value chain of the industry during Saudi PPPP exhibitions to show commitment to provide them with technical support across the GCC and beyond. The seminars focused on the benefits and unique properties of Borouge’s innovative rigid and flexible packaging solutions such as Anteo™. The Borouge team introduced the Saudi customers to the different applications of Anteo™ product as lamination films for food packaging, as Heavy Duty Shipping Sacks (HDSS), and as stretch hood films to protect bulk items. In another session, customers learned about Borouge’s film solutions for agricultural purposes such as greenhouse films as well as for rigid packaging solutions such as caps and closures.

About Borouge

A joint venture between ADNOC and Borealis, Borouge is a leading petrochemicals company that provides innovative plastics solutions for the energy, infrastructure, mobility, packaging, healthcare and agriculture industries. With 4.5 million tonnes of annual capacity, Borouge is the world’s largest integrated polyolefin complex, with the ambition to more than double its current capacity by 2025.

