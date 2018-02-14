Borouge joins hands to attract SMEs into petrochemicals and polymers industries

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Borouge, a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative, value creating plastics solutions, organised a workshop with Khalifa Fund, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Ports and its subsidiary Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) to give an overview about polymers industry and its significant role in the economic development and to discuss ways of collaboration and potential opportunities to attract small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into the industry. Driven by its new brand position of INSPIRING TOMORROW through creating value and driving the industry into new horizons, Borouge aimed through this workshop to bring together the three government bodies to inspire future and encourage the development of polymers conversion in Abu Dhabi.

“The workshop was an important activity with the most influential economic authorities in Abu Dhabi where we agreed on supporting the involvement of more plastics convertors into our industry and help boost the petrochemicals and polymers businesses,” said Ahmed Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President Regional MEAE, Borouge. He highlighted Borouge’s leading role in the development of polymers industry with the differentiated portfolio of innovative plastics solutions the Company provides for infrastructure, packaging and energy applications. “Over the past two decades, Borouge has largely contributed to the diversification of the UAE economy with support from its partners.”

