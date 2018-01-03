Bloom education signs MOU with Saudi AlKifah Holding
UAE: Bloom education, a specialist education division of Bloom Holding, has signed an MoU with AlKifah Holding to identify business development opportunities and the sourcing of potential locations for the development of educational facilities within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Henning Fries, CEO of Bloom education said: “The agreement highlights our efforts to bring world-class schools to the wider GCC region. At bloom education, we have a proven track record of delivering outstanding schools in the UAE and we committed to grow our offering to pupils across the GCC.”
Bloom education currently own; Brighton College Abu Dhabi, Brighton College Al Ain and will be opening Brighton College Dubai and Dwight School Dubai in September 2018. They have also recently launched the Singaporean nursery brand Mind Champs in Abu Dhabi.
Bloom Education
Bloom Education is the specialist education division of Bloom Holding established to operate world-class schools in the UAE and the wider GCC region. Bloom Education offers students the opportunity to achieve their maximum potential in a positive, enjoyable, stimulating and safe environment that is conducive to their intellectual, physical, emotional and social development. Bloom Education is equally committed to instilling in children an appreciation of local cultural heritage and values, as well as the values of other cultures.
AlKifah Holding
AlKifah Holding is a leading investment company operating in Saudi Arabia since 1970 to provide a broad array of investments by embracing opportunities and creating synergies. It owns and manages more than 20 subsidiaries in seven divisions, focused primarily on contracting, construction solutions, property development, business solutions, financing, paper production and community enrichment.
With corporate headquarters in the eastern province, AlKifah’s operations and running projects maintain an active presence across the kingdom and play a prime role in fostering growth and progress in increasing the local content, making it a key player in the Saudi market.© Press Release 2018