Bloom education signs MOU with Saudi AlKifah Holding

UAE: Bloom education, a specialist education division of Bloom Holding, has signed an MoU with AlKifah Holding to identify business development opportunities and the sourcing of potential locations for the development of educational facilities within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Henning Fries, CEO of Bloom education said: “The agreement highlights our efforts to bring world-class schools to the wider GCC region. At bloom education, we have a proven track record of delivering outstanding schools in the UAE and we committed to grow our offering to pupils across the GCC.”

Muhannad Saleh, Property Division Director, AlKifah Holding added: “We have been very impressed by the standard of education that Bloom brings to the region and are committed to working together to explore the feasibility of expanding their education offering into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” Bloom education currently own; Brighton College Abu Dhabi, Brighton College Al Ain and will be opening Brighton College Dubai and Dwight School Dubai in September 2018. They have also recently launched the Singaporean nursery brand Mind Champs in Abu Dhabi.

