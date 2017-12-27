Blockchain - Decoded at DIBS



Dubai: Dubai’s first International Blockchain event is all set to host critical dialogue with reference to Fintech phenomenon and address most common and some not so common questions and concerns. The Dubai International Blockchain Summit (DIBS) will feature some of the most influential business and keynote speakers including the likes of Simon Cocking, Sally Eaves, Marco Robinson, Atsushi Hisatsumi, Dr. Anton Galenovich, Francesco Fusetti, Robert Mao and Vladimir Sofronov to name a few, bringing its total to 22 insightful sessions at the event, which is being held on January 8, at The Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai.



The unprecedented platform for Blockchain enthusiasts features a packed agenda that covers a wide range of innovative subjects and cases including:



Affiliate Marketing to Blockchain: An Inevitable Transformation?





Popularizing Blockchain as a means of boosting traffic monetization

Central Banks giving way to Smart Contracts

WorldCore Solutions and its applicability to Affiliate Programs

Blockchain and Virtual Reality

Liquidity and ready-made solutions for business growth

The Making of Blockchain Powered Cities

Healthcare and Blockchain Transformation of the industry

Effective PR and Marketing Strategies for Blockchain Start-ups.



The summit held under the theme "Pay to Play", has garnered strong industry support with over 50 international and local companies as partners.





Advertisement

-Ends- © Press Release 2017