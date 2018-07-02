BisB Launches a Brand New Loyalty Rewards Program for Credit Card and Prepaid Card Holders

Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has announced the launch of the new Loyalty Rewards Program for its credit card and prepaid card holders, enabling customers to collect points simply by using any of the Bank’s diverse line of credit and prepaid cards to conduct daily financial transactions across all Points-of-Sale, and any online purchases made locally or outside the Kingdom of Bahrain.



The exclusive loyalty program will allow BisB customers to exchange the points collected to shop online at www.rewards.ebisb.com includes a variety of options. In addition to this, customers can also exchange their points against cash backs, book airline tickets, make hotel reservations or car rentals around the world. Moreover, the points can be exchanged for Gulf Air frequent flyer miles.



Commenting on the launch, Dalal AlQais, BisB Retail Banking General Manager said, "The launch of the brand new Rewards Program for credit card and prepaid card holders comes in line with our continuous efforts to meet the needs of our customers, by providing streamlined solutions that cater to their daily lifestyle requirements. The portal we’ve launched enables our customers to manage their points with ultimate ease and simplicity. To take advantage of these services, we encourage our customers to register online at www.rewards.ebisb.com to benefit from the program."

To inquire about this exclusive program, please contact the Bank's Call Center on 17515151, or visit the nearest BisB branch or financial mall, or visit BisB’s official website at www.bisb.com .

-Ends-

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

Advertisement

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.

© Press Release 2018