BisB Launches a Brand New Loyalty Rewards Program for Credit Card and Prepaid Card Holders
Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has announced the launch of the new Loyalty Rewards Program for its credit card and prepaid card holders, enabling customers to collect points simply by using any of the Bank’s diverse line of credit and prepaid cards to conduct daily financial transactions across all Points-of-Sale, and any online purchases made locally or outside the Kingdom of Bahrain.
The exclusive loyalty program will allow BisB customers to exchange the points collected to shop online at www.rewards.ebisb.com includes a variety of options. In addition to this, customers can also exchange their points against cash backs, book airline tickets, make hotel reservations or car rentals around the world. Moreover, the points can be exchanged for Gulf Air frequent flyer miles.
Commenting on the launch, Dalal AlQais, BisB Retail Banking General Manager said, "The launch of the brand new Rewards Program for credit card and prepaid card holders comes in line with our continuous efforts to meet the needs of our customers, by providing streamlined solutions that cater to their daily lifestyle requirements. The portal we’ve launched enables our customers to manage their points with ultimate ease and simplicity. To take advantage of these services, we encourage our customers to register online at www.rewards.ebisb.com to benefit from the program."
To inquire about this exclusive program, please contact the Bank's Call Center on 17515151, or visit the nearest BisB branch or financial mall, or visit BisB’s official website at www.bisb.com .
-Ends-© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.