BisB Announces its Partnership with 'Bahrain FinTech Bay'

Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) announced its partnership with the Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB), further reiterating its commitment and support towards the Kingdom's vision to position the Kingdom as a regional FinTech hub and a leading Islamic financial center. Bahrain FinTech Bay aims to develop and accelerate financial technology in the region by creating a platform to fuel the growth of the industry, tying up investors, the private sector, government bodies and financial institutions.

The partnership between BisB and BFB comes in line with the Bank's strategy and efforts to successfully implement digital transformation and maximize the use of advanced technology to deliver the best services to its customers. “We are honored to work alongside the Economic Development Board towards the vision of strengthening Bahrain's position as a financial hub in the region. This partnership comes in line with the Bank’s strategy to spur the growth of digital banking. With the strong support provided by the Government of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Bahrain, we are confident that ‘Bahrain FinTech Bay’ will further strengthen the Kingdom’s financial position,” said the Chief Executive Officer of BisB, Mr. Hassan Amin Jarrar.

