BisB Announces its Partnership with 'Bahrain FinTech Bay'

Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) announced its partnership with the Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB), further reiterating its commitment and support towards the Kingdom's vision to position the Kingdom as a regional FinTech hub and a leading Islamic financial center.

Bahrain FinTech Bay aims to develop and accelerate financial technology in the region by creating a platform to fuel the growth of the industry, tying up investors, the private sector, government bodies and financial institutions.