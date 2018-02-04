Birzeit University awards Honorary Doctorate to Riad Al Sadek

Under the patronage of the UAE Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Birzeit University has awarded the honorary doctorate to the Palestinian businessman Mr. Riyad Al Sadek for his excellence in community and economic development in the Arab world and for his generosity to Birzeit University. The event took place in Dubai on Saturday February 3, 2018, in the presence of the President of the Board of Trustees of the University Dr. Hanna Nasir, the President of the University Dr. Abdul Latif Abu Hijla and some members of the Board of Trustees.

Following H.H Sheikh Nahyan’s words on stage; he said: "With all happiness and assurance, we express our deep love for the people of Palestine and our full confidence in their abilities and determination to achieve victory and achieve all their national goals. It is a clear affirmation that the brotherly Palestinian people derive their energy, ability and determination from the enthusiasm and fortitude of their sons and daughters. Our gathering tonight is a clear confirmation of our confidence in the ability of the people of Palestine to establish their free and independent state, with Jerusalem as its capital, God willing - Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine”

The honorary doctorate was presented to Mr. Sadek by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance, in a ceremony held with the attendance of over 400 plus government and business VIPs from the UAE and Palestine; as well as luminaries from the education sector.

Advertisement

thanked H.H Sheikh Mubarak for his support and commented saying: “What distinguishes Birzeit University is its philosophy. It is based on intellectual liberalism, openness to the world’s cultures and freedom of expression. I am proud that many graduates of Birzeit University are now the leaders of their community because of the freedom they learn to live during their years of studying, because of the seriousness and their openness to international cultures”

Dr. Abu Hijla added to this speech saying: "The UAE has made great contributions to support Birzeit University. The University has recently completed a project funded by the UAE Red Crescent at a cost of approximately $2 million, to improve the efficiency of the computer network at the university and to rehabilitate the laboratories of the Faculty of Science and the College of Engineering and Technology. We also have the building of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, which was established in the year nineteen ninety nine, with an area of ​​more than three thousand square meters. The building was built with the generous support of Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

He added saying: "We are happy to award the honorary doctorate to Mr. Al Sadek, who has donated to thousands of students to have a high degree of education which will enable them to build their communities and their homeland" He also added saying: Mr. Riad had donated to build Riad Tofiq Al Sadek Building for law and public administration, which was recently opened, consisting of four floors, with a total area of ​​five thousand and two hundred square meters"

While receiving his honorary doctorate, Mr. Riad Al Sadek said “I would like to thank His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mubarak Al Nahyan for his generosity in supporting this ceremony and thank Birzeit University for honoring me the doctorate which I am proud of. The fraternal relationship between Birzeit University and the UAE universities is essential and we can see education growing in the UAE via its great monuments. The leaders of the UAE have presented education as a flagship to the future and considers it a very important for its generation”.

Khader Tarsi, a graduate of the university, called on graduates of Birzeit University residing in the United Arab Emirates saying: "This initiative requires all of us to continue to stand strong by giving all our efforts to continue following our vision; bringing out a coherent body of graduates" said Mr. Khodor Tarazi. The Alumni Association is a strong and solid unit with a clear understanding of all of the different bodies such as the Birzeit Day Group, Alumni Forum and Birzeit University Graduates Club. The unit is the only promise that will help us to do more activities and programs that will serve the university on and on.”

In the course of the ceremony, Ms. Rima Nasser Tarazi and Ms.Tania Tamari Nasser presented two songs from Palestine entitled Dreams of my People and Al Kuds Arabiya.

About

Mr. Riad Al Sadek; he is a graduate of the American University of Beirut, Mr. Sadek, founded Al Habtoor Engineering Enterprises in 1970 and is a distinguished name in the Middle Eastern construction industry. Mr. Sadek transformed his company from a workforce of less than 100 and two projects to one of the leading construction companies in the MENA region with a workforce in excess of 25,000 and revenue over 18 billion Dirhams

Mr. Sadek also holds membership of various boards including the Board of Trustees of American University of Sharjah, the Board of Trustees of Birzeit University Palestine, and the Board of Trustees of the Institute for Palestine Studies. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Pearl Initiative.

Mr. Sadek’s involvement with Birzeit University included the donation of USD 4 million dollars for the construction of the Faculty of Law and Public Administration building carrying his name. He has also set up a fund to offer scholarships to students there.

© Press Release 2018