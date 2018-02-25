Binghatti Developers to Launch a AED 400 Million Project Inspired from the Millennium Hotels on Dubai's Water Canal

The “Millennium Binghatti Residences” project consists of 230 units including Studio, 1 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom apartments, and the building offers a number of hotel-inspired facilities with a plethora of facilities and recreational activities which ensures an enjoyable and prestigious lifestyle. The building also features direct views on the “Dubai Water Canal” and “Dubai Skyline”.

Dubai, UAE: Binghatti Developers is proud to announce the launch of “Millennium Binghatti Residences”, a 400 million AED project inspired from the international deluxe Millennium Hotels and Resorts, on Dubai’s Water Canal in Business Bay next month.

The building offers premium facilities and means of comfort inspired from the international Millennium Hotels & Resorts such as premium concierge-style services, grocery on demand services, laundry services facilitation, catering services facilitation, laundry services facilitation, and many other facilities and means of comfort.

With unit prices starting at 625,000 AED, the project is expected to experience an overwhelming interest from end-users attracted to Binghatti Developers’ commitment to premium quality, reasonable pricing, and timely delivery of projects.

In addition to the buildings’ groundbreaking design, Millennium Binghatti Residences’ prime location in the rapidly growing community of Business Bay is seen as one of the main factors for the projects’ success. The location also ensures that residents are just minutes away from major destinations and landmarks of the metropolis such as “Downtown Dubai’, “Dubai Mall”, “DIFC”, “Meydan”, “Dubai Creek Harbor”, “Dubai International Airport”, “Kite Beach”, “Mall of the Emirates”, “The Palm Jumeirah”, and “Dubai Marina”.

The lavish world class materials and uncompromised finishing throughout the building reflect the supreme quality and craftsmanship of only the most distinguished of international suppliers such as “Grohe”, “Emirates Glass”, “Villeroy & Boch”, “Mistubishi”, “ABB”, “Rheem”, and “RAK Ceramics”.

The community has recently experienced a surge of interest for its central location, master planned infrastructure, and attractive rental yields. The area is home to a variety of restaurants, schools, nurseries, parks, and shopping centers. “Business Bay” is home to progressive young professionals seeking a fast-paced and modern lifestyle within an area comprising a great number of international companies.

Sharing his thoughts on the project, engineer Muhammad Binghatti, CEO and Head of Architecture at “Binghatti Developers” said: “I am very pleased to launch “Millennium Binghatti Residences” which Binghatti’s first project inspired from world class hotels in “Business Bay”. The iconic building will prove to be a great asset for savvy investors aware of the large rental revenues and prosperity of this thriving region. This project comprises a variety of luxurious apartments ensuring comfort and convenience for every resident. The apartments’ plush interior designs and different means of comfort and recreation inspired from the luxurious “Millennium Hotels and Resorts” ensure a feeling of prestige and uniqueness to the building’s residents as well as their guests”.

Mr. Binghatti added: “Inspired by the Arab region’s traditions, history, and culture, we have been successful in developing an identifiable and branded visual identity. I am delighted that many people easily identify our contemporary, vibrant, dynamic, and angular architectural style throughout the UAE. Our hard work and dedication received many awards such as the #30 Forbes’ TOP 100 Real Estate Companies in the Arab World in 2017, the Best Architecture Company Award from the Gulf Real Estate Awards in 2017, the Cityscape Awards of Emerging Markets in 2016, the Arabian Property Award in 2017 & 2018, the Real Estate Tycoon Award in 2017 from the government of Dubai, and the Infrastructure & Real Estate Excellence Award in 2017”

Binghatti Developers’ commitment to providing high-quality projects and setting new standards of real estate excellence in the region will enable the company to embody all the aspects of greatness and sophistication enjoyed by Dubai.

About “Binghatti Developers”:

Binghatti Developers is an innovative Dubai based property developer led by CEO & Head of Architecture Muhammad BinGhatti. The dynamic company offers iconic properties with groundbreaking architectural designs, world class materials, and unrivaled lifestyle amenities and facilities. Empowered by mercantile experience since 1875, the brand seeks to redefine the norms of the industry by delivering reasonably priced high-quality projects in record times.

Binghatti Developers’ approach has allowed the company to successfully deliver numerous distinguished projects. Within a short time-frame, the company has proven itself as a viable alternative to some of the larger market players in Dubai, strengthening its reputation with an extensive portfolio of completed projects.

Binghatti Developers, the real estate development arm of Binghatti Holding, operates throughout the UAE with an investment value constituting AED 3 Billion across a portfolio of more than 30 projects.

The company currently operates in several areas throughout Dubai including Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Jadaf, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Village Circle, Liwan, and Dubai Land Residence Complex, in addition to a mega commercial project in Abu Dhabi covering an area of 1 million square feet. The company possesses bold plans for expansion in the coming years, specifically focusing on the growth of its real-estate portfolio in different areas of Dubai.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Oualid El Meriague

Email: oualid.meriague@binghatti.com

Tel: +971 56 403 6821

