Binghatti Developers to Exhibit its Latest Projects at Cityscape Global 2018

Binghatti Developers will exhibit Millennium Binghatti Residences at the 2018 Cityscape Global exhibition. Inspired from the lavish Millennium Hotels and Resorts, this project sits directly on the Dubai Water Canal waterfront in Business Bay and this allows it to offer unobstructed views of the Dubai Water Canal and iconic Dubai Skyline. Consisting of 230 residential units including Studio, 1 and 2 Bedroom apartments, this project offers a number of hotel-inspired facilities and a plethora of recreational activities that ensure an enjoyable and prestigious lifestyle.

Dubai, UAE: Binghatti Developers is poised to make an impact at Cityscape Global 2018, the premier property exhibition taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 2 nd to 4 th . The company will offer exclusive deals in its stand number S2E20 located in Sheikh Saeed Hall 2 expanding almost 7000 Square Feet.

With unit prices starting at AED 699,999, Millennium Binghatti Residences is expected to experience an overwhelming interest during the three-day exhibition from both end-users and investors who are attracted to Binghatti Developers’ commitment to premium quality, reasonable pricing, and timely delivery of projects.

Millennium Binghatti Residences recently won three categories at the Dubai Property Awards 2018-2019, one of the most acclaimed industry awards throughout the region. The three categories include Architecture Multiple Residence, Residential High-rise Development, and Residential High-rise Architecture. The company is proud to add these awards to its expansive collection and looks forward to continued success in the future.

Binghatti Developers will also exhibit the company’s award-winning project Binghatti stars. Officially launched at Cityscape Global last year, this project features 363 residential apartments and is situated in a prime location in Dubai Silicon Oasis, at the entrance of the upcoming Silicon Mall project and ten minutes from Downtown Dubai. Almost sold out, Binghatti Stars showcases a mixture of unit types, including studio, one and two-bedroom apartments.

With completion less than six months away, Binghatti Stars features many lifestyle amenities including a Health Club by Technogym, a heat monitored swimming pool, a relaxing jacuzzi, a children’s play area, and a public terrace for residents to enjoy.

The Binghatti Stars project has allowed the company to take the spotlight at the 2018 Gulf Real Estate Awards and won the Best Marketing Campaign award category for the project’s exceptional launch at the 2017 Cityscape Global Show, and came at the third place in the Best Architecture Project category.

Both of Millennium Binghatti Residences and Binghatti Stars proved to be great assets for investors and end-users. In fact, both of Business Bay – Dubai’s most in demand community in H1 2018 - and Dubai Silicon Oasis have proven to be excellent areas for investors seeking long term rental returns as well as end-users seeking to join the most thriving and distinguished communities of Dubai.

The developer will offer exclusive deals and payment plans during Cityscape Global 2018 including 8% investment returns, live rent free until handover, 1% booking deposit, free interior design, and 10 minutes mortgage approval.

Sharing his thoughts on the exhibition, Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO and Head of Architecture at Binghatti Developers said: “Cityscape Global exhibition is a must for any serious and ambitious Property Developer in the UAE. It is one of the key barometers for the region's property sector as it acts as a platform for developers, investors, real estate professionals and government entities to meet and do business and share innovative ideas for the future of the real estate market. The exhibition brings together every aspect of the real estate industry and it constitutes a fantastic opportunity to expand professional networks, build brand awareness, and engage with potential investors.”

Muhammad BinGhatti added: “We intend on maximizing our brand exposure at the Dubai event and giving people an opportunity to understand who we are as a company and what we do differently in the region. In other terms, we want to communicate about our contemporary, authentic, vibrant, dynamic, and angular architectural style which allowed us to develop a distinguishable and branded visual identity that is very popular today.”

Muhammad BinGhatti concluded by stating: “We expect the show to be a highly successful one, as we strongly believe that the UAE property market is witnessing a positive upturn. Most of the projects launched recently are offering very reasonable pricing and provide buyers with opportunities that were perhaps unavailable earlier. We expect to see more of these projects launched during this event and this should give a boost to investor sentiment in the UAE.”

About Binghatti Developers:

Binghatti Developers is an award-winning Dubai based property developer led by the CEO & Head of Architecture Muhammad BinGhatti. The dynamic company offers iconic properties with ground-breaking architectural designs, world class materials, and unrivalled lifestyle amenities. The brand seeks to redefine the norms of the industry by delivering reasonably priced high-quality projects in a timely manner. Within a short time-frame, the company has proven itself as a viable alternative to some of the larger market players in Dubai, strengthening its reputation with an extensive portfolio of completed projects.

Binghatti Developers, the Real Estate development arm of Binghatti Holding, operates throughout the UAE with an investment value constituting AED 3.5 Billion across a portfolio exceeding 40 projects, including its strategic partnership with Millennium Hotels and Resorts.

The company currently operates in several areas throughout Dubai including Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Jadaf, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Village Circle, Liwan, and Dubai Land Residence Complex, in addition to a mega commercial project in Dubai covering an area of 1 million square feet. The company possesses bold plans for expansion in the coming years, specifically focusing on the growth of its Real-Estate portfolio in Dubai.

