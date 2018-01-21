BinGhatti Hospitality expands into F&B Sector

During 2017, BinGhatti succeeded in establishing three new brands in the local F&B sector as part of a future plan to open more than 200 branches with an investment value exceeding AED 500 million over three years.

: BinGhatti Hospitality, the investment arm of BinGhatti Holding Group, plans to expand its global hospitality management services across the GCC and the Middle East by penetrating F&B sector, hotel development and management.

The company succeeded in attracting new brands to its portfolio, including Kabbakhwa, the contemporary brand of beverage and coffee shop with an authentic Gulf touch. In addition, Agathi and Kraftastic have joined the portfolio. Benghati Hospitality has a plan to expand these brands to many Arab markets.

In less than six months, BinGhatti Development opened 15 branded branches all over Dubai in Lamir, Last Exit, World Village, Downtown Dubai, Al Khawaneej and Sheikh Zayed Road, in addition to Sharjah. It is currently in the process to open more branches for these brands.

“We are always looking to develop and expand the various investment sectors to take advantage of the great opportunities and high value offered by the UAE environment. Thus, we do our best to create and develop the best projects and brands that bring added value to the local market. We plan to enter into the development and management of boutique 3 and 4 stars hotels”, Eng. Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO & Head of Architecture at Binghatti Developers said.

“The local F&B sector is gaining vital economic importance and is considered one of the cornerstones of the country's strategy to support the national industries in general. The sector registers steady growth rates of 5% per annum, he added

Muhammad BinGhatti emphasized that the company's initial operations focus on F&B, hotels, arts, facilities management, sales, marketing and e-commerce, as well as finance, revenue management, procurement, human resources and hospitality related IT services.

BinGhatti Holding is an international holding investment company. It is based in Dubai International Financial Center and focuses on high growth projects in the real estate, hospitality, education, manufacturing, construction and consumer goods sectors. Through its extensive business experience, it seeks to redefine the existing trade standards in the region by offering high quality products at affordable prices.

