Bigger and better experiences await Omani visitors at DUBAI SHOPPING FESTIVAL 2018

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), Dubai’s annual citywide shopping extravaganza will return this week, from 26 December until 27 January and this time it’s bigger and better than ever, offering tourists and residents five weeks of unbeatable sales, incredible shopping experiences and family entertainment.



To mark the occasion, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, has highlighted the best things to do on the opening day of DSF.



Families can make the most of festive holidays by purchasing the DSF Pass, which offers up to 65% discount at over 60 top attractions and dining options across the city such as, ‘At The Top’ Burj Khalifa, Kaleidoscope, IMG Worlds of Adventure and La Perle.





Shoppers can also try their luck on the first day of DSF by spending just AED 200 at participating malls of the Dubai Shopping Malls Group to be in with a chance of winning special prizes. Shoppers will have the opportunity to win cash and gift vouchers for experiences across Dubai, to the value of AED 1 Million at participating malls.



Omani visitors can also get ready to head to the shops early, as DSF will kick off in style with savings of 25 – 75% at over 3,000 participating outlets across the city - get to the malls early to bag the best bargains with sales starting from 10am.





