#entertainment | 25 December, 2017
Bigger and better experiences await Omani visitors at DUBAI SHOPPING FESTIVAL 2018
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), Dubai’s annual citywide shopping extravaganza will return this week, from 26 December until 27 January and this time it’s bigger and better than ever, offering tourists and residents five weeks of unbeatable sales, incredible shopping experiences and family entertainment.
To mark the occasion, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, has highlighted the best things to do on the opening day of DSF.
Families can make the most of festive holidays by purchasing the DSF Pass, which offers up to 65% discount at over 60 top attractions and dining options across the city such as, ‘At The Top’ Burj Khalifa, Kaleidoscope, IMG Worlds of Adventure and La Perle.
Shoppers can also try their luck on the first day of DSF by spending just AED 200 at participating malls of the Dubai Shopping Malls Group to be in with a chance of winning special prizes. Shoppers will have the opportunity to win cash and gift vouchers for experiences across Dubai, to the value of AED 1 Million at participating malls.
Omani visitors can also get ready to head to the shops early, as DSF will kick off in style with savings of 25 – 75% at over 3,000 participating outlets across the city - get to the malls early to bag the best bargains with sales starting from 10am.
For more bargains head to the mammoth 12-hour Sale on 26 December, giving customers further discounts ranging between 25% to 90% at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, City Centre Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha. Starting at midday and running right through to midnight, top name brands in fashion, beauty, homeware and lifestyle will be on offer giving customers the chance to get their hands on amazing deals. For every spend of more than AED 300 during the 12 hours, shoppers will be in with a chance to win a grand prize of AED 50,000 in MAF shopping vouchers to spend during DSF.
Get the chance to win a daily prize of an Infiniti QX60 plus AED 150,000 in cash. In addition, there will be a weekly draw where four lucky winners will receive a cash prize of AED 50,000 each which will be announced on Sama Dubai TV. Raffle tickets can be purchased for just AED 200 from EPPCO and ENOC petrol stations, Global Village, ZOOM, metro station across the city
In addition, a host of lifestyle destinations; Al Seef, La Mer and The Beach opposite JBR, will be celebrating the launch of DSF by putting on spectacular firework displays. The fireworks will take place at 8.30pm at The Beach and 9pm at both Al Seef and La Mer.
What’s more? Interior lovers shopping at IKEA from 26 December to 1 January will be in with a chance to win a specially curated DSF Concept Room, complete with top-of-the-range furniture worth up to AED 10,000 if they spend AED 1,000 at the store.
To launch the 23rd edition of DSF, beauty and skincare brand Kiehl’s will launch an exclusive ‘Keihl’s Loves Dubai’ product at The Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates on 26 December. Beauty fans are urged to get to the malls early to get their hands on the limited-edition product.
Al Seef, the new lifestyle destination by The Creek, will host ‘Layali Al Seef’ nights for tourists and residents to enjoy various light and musical shows including ‘The Lighting Fairies’ and ‘Light Umbrella’.
Visitors to The Beach opposite JBR will enjoy the ultimate carnival atmosphere as it turns into a carnival with various live performances including the Acrobatic Bouncers.
For a full update on DSF activities, visit: https://www.visitdubai.com/en/
