Best Female Entrepreneur Award from Mohammad Bin Rashid Award for Young Business Leaders is latest addition to success story of GOSSIP The Brand Founder and CEO Shayma Al Fawwaz
Shayma honored for her exemplary leadership and continuing efforts to promote female entrepreneurship in the UAE
Under the patronage of His Highness (H.H.) Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Award for Young Business Leaders successfully held its gala awarding ceremony recently at Zaa'beel Hall 6 of the Dubai World Trade Centre. During the event, Dr. Shayma Nawaf Al Fawwaz, Founder and CEO of ‘GOSSIP The Brand,’ an Emirati brand and homegrown concept with a global vision aimed to innovate and provide sustainable solutions across the social entrepreneurship landscape, was awarded the ‘Best Female Entrepreneur Award’ in recognition of her exemplary leadership and continuing efforts to champion the cause of female entrepreneurship in the UAE. ‘GOSSIP The Brand’ is composed of key multi-ventures that includes an F & B arm, an event management service and a brand management company handling leading luxury brands like Tiffany and Hermes, to name a few.
Shayma said, “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed the importance of women when he said, ‘Emirati women continuously affirm their presence and active participation in the march of development.’ We graciously thank him for his leadership and for serving as an inspiration not only for Emirati women but for local entrepreneurs as well. This award is a huge achievement and will further inspire and drive me to promote and support local entrepreneurship and the women empowerment—shining out as an example for others to follow.”
