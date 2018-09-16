Besix completes work on the Bahrain LNG Import Terminal Project

The Bahrain LNG Import Terminal forms a vital part of the energy infrastructure of Bahrain as it provides the country with a secure supply of liquified natural gas to meet the country’s growth in demand for natural gas in order to fuel large industrial projects, to generate power and water, and for enhanced oil recovery.

Dubai, UAE: BESIX, the region’s leading company operating in infrastructure concessions and construction, has completed the design and construction of the Bahrain LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) Import Terminal, located offshore Muharraq Island in Bahrain.

The scope of work included the design and construction of an LNG jetty constructed on drilled and grouted pin piles with a maximum length of 55 metres, located approximately 5km offshore and with a seabed level at -18 metres. The project also included a 600-metre long rubble mound offshore breakwater with concrete armour units.

“Many aspects of the project have been quite challenging, such as completing the offshore works in the open sea, including the specialised equipment and offshore teams required to complete the ultra-optimised design,” explained Yasser Laroussi, Resident Manager - Bahrain.

“Unfortunately, we also had excessive delays due to bad weather. This, coupled with challenging logistics and the tight schedule, added additional pressure to the team, but we tackled those challenges successfully and completed all the contractual milestones on time,” added Laroussi.

Construction on the terminal commenced in November 2016, with the first permanent pile completed by the end of May 2017. All permanent works were completed in only 14 months, with a total of 3 million man-hours with zero lost time incidents. The project handover was completed on 4 September 2018.

