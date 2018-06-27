Bellevue Medical Center (BMC) becomes first hospital in Lebanon awarded Gold Certification for Excellence in person-centered care by Planetree International

Beirut, Lebanon : Bellevue Medical Center (BMC) has received the Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International, a not-for-profit organization that has been at the forefront of the movement to transform healthcare from the perspective of patients for 40 years. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Elie Zeitouni, the representative of caretaker Minister of Public Health, Ghassan Hasbani, and a large crowd of prominent political, religious and social figures, in addition to the hospital’s specialists, administrative staff and media representatives. BMC is one of only 85 healthcare organizations worldwide to receive the Person-Centered Care Gold Certification since the program’s launch in 2007, the second in the MENA region and the first in Lebanon.

This Person-Centered Care Certification recognizes BMC’s achievement and innovation in the delivery of person-centered care, including the quality of patient-provider interactions, access to information, family involvement and the physical environment of care. Importantly, the criteria that BMC satisfied to achieve the certification also focus on how it supports staff and grants the opportunity for staff, patients, and families to have a voice in the way care is delivered. It is also about the ways BMC is reaching beyond its walls to care for its community. Mr. Elie Zeitouni, the representative of the Minister of Public Health, expressed his appreciation to Bellevue Medical Center, saying: “The most remarkable thing for me today in this event is caring for the person, which gives joy and healing to the patient at this hospital. I hope that the Ministry will be supporting the hospitals further, to continue this journey that has made Lebanon the number one in healthcare in the Middle East and the 32nd in the world.” He added: “This achievement is a result of the work of the hospitals, doctors, nurses and administrative staff in our healthcare system. I hope that the standards we are working on with the Syndicate of Hospitals and Doctors will always match the global standards to portray a deeper and more strategic understanding of health care and quality of work.”

