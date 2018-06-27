Bellevue Medical Center (BMC) becomes first hospital in Lebanon awarded Gold Certification for Excellence in person-centered care by Planetree International
Beirut, Lebanon : Bellevue Medical Center (BMC) has received the Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International, a not-for-profit organization that has been at the forefront of the movement to transform healthcare from the perspective of patients for 40 years. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Elie Zeitouni, the representative of caretaker Minister of Public Health, Ghassan Hasbani, and a large crowd of prominent political, religious and social figures, in addition to the hospital’s specialists, administrative staff and media representatives.
BMC is one of only 85 healthcare organizations worldwide to receive the Person-Centered Care Gold Certification since the program’s launch in 2007, the second in the MENA region and the first in Lebanon.
Mr. Elie Zeitouni, the representative of the Minister of Public Health, expressed his appreciation to Bellevue Medical Center, saying: “The most remarkable thing for me today in this event is caring for the person, which gives joy and healing to the patient at this hospital. I hope that the Ministry will be supporting the hospitals further, to continue this journey that has made Lebanon the number one in healthcare in the Middle East and the 32nd in the world.” He added: “This achievement is a result of the work of the hospitals, doctors, nurses and administrative staff in our healthcare system. I hope that the standards we are working on with the Syndicate of Hospitals and Doctors will always match the global standards to portray a deeper and more strategic understanding of health care and quality of work.”
The President of Planetree International, Susan B. Frampton addressed BMC saying: “It is indeed an important milestone to celebrate the very first gold certified organization in Lebanon, and I thank you for your dedication and hard work. Your leadership will no doubt inspire others to follow in your footsteps, and help to continue to advance excellence in patient-centered care globally.”
As part of the certification process — which included a site visit by representatives from Planetree — discussion with recent BMC patients, families and current staff validated that specific person-centered policies are in place, including non-restrictive visiting hours and a shared medical record policy; that staff members at all levels are involved in the implementation of person-centered care; and that the hospital’s physical environment supports patient and family engagement in their care. The process also included a review of the BMC’s performance on patient experience and quality of care measures, and how measurement of these indicators improves the hospital’s outcomes.
