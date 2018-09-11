Beko and futurologist reveal robots will be the main users of white goods by 2050

This dramatic transformation was revealed by leading home appliance manufacturer, Beko in partnership with Dr Ian Pearson as part of a panel debate at IFA, the world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances.

The once distant dream of robotic assistants and self-sufficient appliances may soon become a reality, and as technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) continue to advance, the way in which we live is set to be transformed. AI and IoT will be essential to most families and will be a foundation for making everything else better . Day to day life, as we know it, could be unrecognisable as soon as 2050.

The debate at IFA focused on “ The future of home appliances in a fast-changing world” and this document summarises the top five trends for future living that were published this week by Dr Ian Pearson in a lengthier white paper. The report explores the ever-changing consumer trends and technological shifts that are set to impact the way people live and consequently, how technology will revolutionise the home in the near and distant future.

Parent company of Beko, Arcelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu, commented “The convergence of technology and science is radically transforming the white goods space and we are witnessing exciting changes. At Beko, we are about bringing these latest innovations to the masses and not the few. This goes to the heart of our business. We’re focused on the new generation of families from across the world who are tech savvy and health conscious. Our role is to develop products which can bear some of the burden of increasingly hectic consumers’ lives. Take the Beko AquaTechTM washing machine for example which offers smarter and fast programs with an up to fifty percent faster cycle, giving working families some much needed time back.

”Futurologist, Dr Ian Pearson has concluded that “Technology is making our lives richer and easier, which will continue to accelerate for a long time yet. If we get it right, it can free up time and give us more control of our lives which in turn will allow us to spend our time in more meaningful ways.”

