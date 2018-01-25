Beecell Launches Qanati Mobile Application
The bilingual application was developed to support both English and Arabic and is available on iOS and Google Play App stores, the Application was designed to offer an interactive and interesting user-friendly experience.
Features of Qanati Application, include the ability for users to share their favourite videos on social media, in addition to the offline viewing feature that allows users to download any video to watch offline without the need of internet connection. Qanati uses Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) to make it easier for mobile users to subscribe to the application through their mobile network operator.
Beecell is a leading Digital Media company. We produce, package, publish, and market Digital Media products and services. Beecell has direct mobile operator connectivity in 20 countries reaching over 270 million mobile subscribers.
Beecell product and service offerings include: Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), Content Management and Aggregation, Service Delivery Platform (SDP), Content Management System (CMS), Digital Content Production, Mobile Application Development (iOS and Android), Mobile Advertising.