Bee'ah Signs MoU with leading Italian Waste Management Company
Sharjah, UAE: Bee’ah - the Middle East’s leading and award-winning environmental management company, and Ambienthesis SPA, a subsidiary of Italy’s renowned Green Holding Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to exchange expertise and explore potential areas of collaboration in the environmental and waste management fields in the Middle East and Europe.
The agreement was signed by HE Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah and Prof. Dott. Giovanni Bozzetti, President of Ambienthesis SPA at Bee’ah’s head office on 25th June 2018, in the presence of HE Liborio Stellino, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE; HE Valentina Setta, Counsul General of Italy; and Fahad Shehail, Group Chief of Staff at Bee’ah.
HE Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah said, “Bee’ah has always been committed to advancing sustainable solutions and our partnerships with international industry leaders has played a key role in furthering this interest. Ambienthesis SPA is a market leader in waste management and soil and water remediation activities. As regional leaders in the industry, we can leverage our complementary strengths through this agreement, to create an impact on the Middle East and Europe. Our combined experience and knowledge places us in a unique position to address some of the most challenging global issues in environmental and waste management. This MoU signifies the start of collaborative efforts towards addressing these challenges, and redefining industry practices to achieve new heights of excellence.”
The MoU will explore the development of innovative solutions that meet the needs of the environment and waste industry in UAE and Italy; thus, supporting the wider economy while creating a framework that encourages a circular economy and the achievement of a sustainable future.
About Bee’ah
Bee’ah, the Middle East’s fastest growing environmental management company, was founded in 2007, with the objective of creating a sustainable future, through creative and resourceful solutions. The uniqueness of its approach and consistent drive towards excellence has helped the company to make rapid progress towards its goal of elevating Sharjah, to the position of Environmental Capital of the Middle East. Through revolutionary environmental management practices, systematic waste management, sustainability strategies for key resources and utilization of renewable energy sources, as well as community engagement initiatives, Bee’ah seeks to set a benchmark for sustainability, for cities and communities everywhere.
About Green Holding Group
Green Holding Group is the leading Italian integrated private operator in the urban and industrial waste management and in the environmental remediation industry, with a turnover of 100 millions Euro and the capacity to manage more than 1 million tons of waste per year. The Group covers the entire value chain in the integrated management of urban and industrial waste cycle with the treatment, recovery and disposal of waste and with the design, construction and management of cutting-edge environmental plants (WWTP, WTE, cogeneration, landfill). Ambienthesis SPA is listed at Milan Stock Exchange.
