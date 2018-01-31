Baytik Industrial Oasis to exhibit at Gulf Industry Fair

Gulf Industry Fair (GIF), the Northern Gulf’s leading event dedicated to promoting industrialisation in the GCC, will take place from February 6 th - 8 th at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre under the patronage of HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Manama, Bahrain: Baytik Industrial Oasis (BIO), a leading high specification industrial complex, offering pre built units to lease for light manufacturing and located in Bahrain International Investment Park ( BIIP ) will be participating in Gulf Industry Fair 2018.

Baytik Industrial Oasis provides 54,072 square metres of industrial space and is housed in BIIP offering a tax-free location with full duty free access to GCC markets. BIO, acts as an incubator for foreign investment in manufacturing in Bahrain. Baytik, which is managed by CBRE, the world’s largest international property management and consultancy firm, work closely with the Economic Development Board to introduce foreign manufacturing firms to the Kingdom, The park provides cost effective solutions, can accommodate large space requirements and offers a gateway in to the Kingdom without the necessity for these firms to invest in the construction of their own facility from the outset.

“At Gulf Industry Fair we will be presenting our selection of pre-built industrial units starting from 2114.7 sqm up to contiguous blocks of 9,565.36 sqm. These units are part of a secure, serviced industrial park, which is managed and maintained for tenants, allowing them to focus us on their core business,” adds Mr Al Khajah.

BIO recently signed an agreement with Ariston Thermo MEA for 7,174 square metre facility. Ariston is headquartered in Italy and is a global specialist in thermic comfort with a unique expertise and cutting-edge innovations in heating and water heating products.

“Baytik Industrial Oasis’s offering is an integral part of Bahrain’s options for international companies looking to locate their industrial activities in Bahrain. Their standards reflect the international quality available across the Kingdom for foreign investors.“ said Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of HCE, organizers of GIF 2018.

Gulf Industry Fair is strategically sponsored by Bapco, National Oil and Gas Authority (Noga), Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA) and Bahrain Investment Wharf. The Industrial Facilities Sector Sponsor is Majaal.

Supporting organizations for Gulf Industry Fair include, AHK Saudi Arabia, the German Saudi Arabian Liaison for Economic Affairs, PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India , Bahrain Solar Association and the Bahrain Industrial Association.

