Baytik Industrial Oasis to exhibit at Gulf Industry Fair

Manama, Bahrain: Baytik Industrial Oasis (BIO), a leading high specification industrial complex, offering pre built units to lease for light manufacturing and located in Bahrain International Investment Park (BIIP) will be participating in Gulf Industry Fair 2018. Gulf Industry Fair (GIF), the Northern Gulf’s leading event dedicated to promoting industrialisation in the GCC, will take place from February 6th - 8th at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre under the patronage of HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

BIO chairman Osama Al Khajah said “We are delighted to be part of this year’s edition of Gulf Industry Fair. Gulf Industry Fair is the primary expo in the region that is dedicated to promoting industrial developments and services in Bahrain and the GCC. We see this as an ideal showcase for Baytik Industrial Oasis. “ Baytik Industrial Oasis provides 54,072 square metres of industrial space and is housed in BIIP offering a tax-free location with full duty free access to GCC markets. BIO, acts as an incubator for foreign investment in manufacturing in Bahrain. Baytik, which is managed by CBRE, the world’s largest international property management and consultancy firm, work closely with the Economic Development Board to introduce foreign manufacturing firms to the Kingdom, The park provides cost effective solutions, can accommodate large space requirements and offers a gateway in to the Kingdom without the necessity for these firms to invest in the construction of their own facility from the outset.

Advertisement