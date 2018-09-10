Batelco signs agreement with the Supreme Council of Health

The agreement was signed by Batelco Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and SCH President Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, in the presence of a number of top officials from both Batelco and the SCH.

Manama, Bahrain: Batelco , the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Supreme Council of Health (SCH) have signed an agreement on Sunday 2 nd of September 2018 in support of the National Health Insurance Programme (Sehati). The signing ceremony took place at the SCH headquarters in the Bahrain Financial Harbor.

The joint cooperation aims to strengthen the working relationship between the SCH and Batelco, with the aim of carrying out health related projects. Under this agreement, Batelco will contribute BD850,000 to support the Kingdom’s health sector initiative, as well as connect the health authorities with the National Health Insurance Programme. Additionally, Batelco will support the SCH in the planning process.

Advertisement

Commenting on this agreement, Batelco Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said, “Batelco is pleased to work closely with the Supreme Council of Health to determine the optimal method to utilize ICT solutions to strengthen and elevate the Kingdom’s health insurance. Batelco aims to bring the latest technologies to the Kingdom’s health sector and it is our national and social duty. Our partnership with the Supreme Council of Health has provided us with this opportunity and Batelco will focus its efforts on providing the required support to uplift and enhance the Kingdom’s health sector.”

SCH President Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa commented, “I would like to extend my appreciation to Batelco’s generous contribution and their continuous support to the transformation of the Kingdom’s health sector. We are proud to work with Batelco and their provision of advanced solutions and advisory is a step forward to achieving the National Health Insurance Programme.”

Batelco will also work closely with the Supreme Council of Health to develop a system in which hospital and health center records are connected, allowing patients’ flexibility on choosing a hospital or health centre within the National Health Insurance Programme.

Batelco will also contribute by offering solutions that link medical files and systems between the Kingdom’s various health centers and hospitals, which will support the health sector in revolutionizing the sector through better utilizing the available resources while overcoming pressing challenges.

-Ends-

This press release has been issued by Batelco Corporate Communications & Marketing Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@btc.com.bh / Fax +973 17611898

About Batelco

Batelco Group is headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain and listed on the Bahrain Bourse. Batelco has played a pivotal role in the country's development as a major communications hub and today is the leading integrated communications’ provider, continuing to lead and shape the local consumer market and the enterprise ICT market. Batelco has been growing overseas via investing in other market-leading fixed and wireless operators.

Batelco Group has evolved from being a regional Middle Eastern operation to become a major communications company with direct and indirect investments across 14 geographies, namely Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man, Maldives, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Island and the Falkland Islands.

www.batelco.com

© Press Release 2018