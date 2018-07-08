Batelco launches co-branded mobile app with the ENTERTAINER for a Second Year

Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, the Kingdom’s leading Digital Solutions provider has renewed its partnership agreement with the ENTERTAINER, the leading provider of loyalty and reward solutions, to deliver fantastic benefits for Batelco’s customers. The co-branded mobile App, which has proven to be very successful during the past year, gives Batelco’s customers easy access to a wide range of “Buy One Get One Free” offers from merchants across the Kingdom of Bahrain and hotel offers around the globe.

Batelco is the only telecom company in Bahrain to collaborate with the ENTERTAINER and publish the mobile App with “Buy One Get One Free” offers in Restaurants, Attractions & Leisure, Beauty & Fitness, Hotel accommodation and more. Batelco A/General Manager Consumer Division Maha Abdulrahman and The ENTERTAINER Strategic Partnerships Manager Conor Hyland signed the new agreement in the presence of Global Head of Partnerships - Telecommunications Alberto Platas, during a recent meeting at Batelco’s headquarters in Hamala.

