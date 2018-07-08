Batelco launches co-branded mobile app with the ENTERTAINER for a Second Year
Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, the Kingdom’s leading Digital Solutions provider has renewed its partnership agreement with the ENTERTAINER, the leading provider of loyalty and reward solutions, to deliver fantastic benefits for Batelco’s customers.
The co-branded mobile App, which has proven to be very successful during the past year, gives Batelco’s customers easy access to a wide range of “Buy One Get One Free” offers from merchants across the Kingdom of Bahrain and hotel offers around the globe.
Batelco A/General Manager Consumer Division Maha Abdulrahman and The ENTERTAINER Strategic Partnerships Manager Conor Hyland signed the new agreement in the presence of Global Head of Partnerships - Telecommunications Alberto Platas, during a recent meeting at Batelco’s headquarters in Hamala.
The renewed partnership with the ENTERTAINER for the co-branded mobile App will ensure the continuous delivery of great benefits to Batelco’s customers. Batelco entered into the partnership as a way to show appreciation to their high usage customers for their continued loyalty to Batelco’s products and services.
About Batelco
Batelco Group is headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain and listed on the Bahrain Bourse. Batelco has played a pivotal role in the country's development as a major communications hub and today is the leading integrated communications’ provider, continuing to lead and shape the local consumer market and the enterprise ICT market. Batelco has been growing overseas via investing in other market-leading fixed and wireless operators.
Batelco Group has evolved from being a regional Middle Eastern operation to become a major communications company with direct and indirect investments across 14 geographies, namely Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man, Maldives, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Islands and Falklands.
