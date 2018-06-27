Batelco expands its Cloud Connect Solutions with Azure Microsoft Express route service
Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom, is now an official Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute partner. In collaboration with Microsoft ExpressRoute, Batelco now offers customers’ access to Microsoft Cloud Services over Batelco’s robust global network consisting of 26+ PoPs around the globe.
The opportunity has enabled Batelco to launch a private network cable that allows dedicated connection to be established between customers’ IT environments and Azure datacentres. With this Layer 3 solution via Batelco’s well-connected network and extensive global reach, customers can now experience a pre-integrated private network to some of the world’s leading Cloud providers.
In line with this partnership, Batelco Chief Global Business Officer Adel Al Daylami commented, “The Cloud is a key driver of business performance and is as good as the network that it runs on. With this new Cloud Connect Solution, Batelco is helping our customers’ Cloud applications to excel by converging the Cloud and network onto one platform to make the most of the extraordinary possibilities that the Cloud has to offer.”
Batelco recognizes the importance of cloud services for customers and aims to provide reliable solutions to support business needs. Batelco’s state-of-the-art owned and operated, resilient IP/MPLS network spans the globe, connecting through network-to-network interface (NNI) arrangements with major world partners.
About Batelco
Batelco Group is headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain and listed on the Bahrain Bourse. Batelco has played a pivotal role in the country's development as a major communications hub and today is the leading integrated communications’ provider, continuing to lead and shape the local consumer market and the enterprise ICT market. Batelco has been growing overseas via investing in other market-leading fixed and wireless operators.
Batelco Group has evolved from being a regional Middle Eastern operation to become a major communications company with direct and indirect investments across 14 geographies, namely Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man, Maldives, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Island and the Falkland Islands.
