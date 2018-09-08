Batelco Signs Partnership Agreement with Dilmunia Mall Development Company

The agreement was signed by Batelco Bahrain Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mohamed Bubashait and Dilmunia Mall Development Company Chairman Shaikh Khalid bin Mohamed-Al Khalifa at the Dilmunia Mall Development Company headquarters in the presence of officials from both companies.

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Batelco , the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain has signed a partnership agreement with Dilmunia Mall Development Company. Batelco was appointed by Dilmunia Mall Development Company to provide integrated ICT solutions for the Mall of Dilmunia.

Under this agreement, Batelco will provide cutting-edge ICT solutions, including the most advanced network, digital solutions, security solutions, WIFI and mall management solutions.

Batelco Bahrain CEO Mohamed Bubashait said that Batelco is proud of this partnership, which is in line with the company’s commitment to provide unmatched digital solutions, as well as Batelco’s strategic mission to support the growth of various sectors and projects in the Kingdom, which ultimately supports the Kingdom’s national economy.

“Over the years, Batelco has successfully established solid working relationships with a number of leading companies in the Kingdom and has always been and continues to be keen on providing the best products and services that meet customer expectations,” added Mr. Bubashait.

Commenting on this occasion, Dilmunia Mall Development Company Chairman Shaikh Khalid bin Mohamed-Al Khalifa said, “We as the management of the mall have endeavored to provide solutions that meet the technological advancement in the market.”

Batelco has established a strong reputation as a local, regional and global telecom player due to the company’s ability to meet the requirements of the ICT sector, as well as position itself as the preferred ICT and digital solutions provider to a number of the Kingdom’s major real estate development projects.

Batelco has played a key role in enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a telecommunications hub in the region and is recognized today as Bahrain’s leading digital solutions provider. Batelco continues to shape the ICT sector both locally and regionally.

Mall of Dilmunia is a project by Dilmunia Mall Development Company that represents a balanced modernistic and futuristic architecture, which creates an exciting family oriented universe. The mall will provide fun and educational entertainment facilities for children and families. The mall will overlook a lush garden landscape, a spectacular two-storey high cylindrical aquarium and a state-of-the-art indoor Ice Rink. Mall of Dilmunia aims to redefine the Kingdom’s shopping experience.

About Batelco

Batelco Group is headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain and listed on the Bahrain Bourse. Batelco has played a pivotal role in the country's development as a major communications hub and today is the leading integrated communications’ provider, continuing to lead and shape the local consumer market and the enterprise ICT market. Batelco has been growing overseas via investing in other market-leading fixed and wireless operators.

Batelco Group has evolved from being a regional Middle Eastern operation to become a major communications company with direct and indirect investments across 14 geographies, namely Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man, Maldives, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Island and the Falkland Islands.

www.batelco.com

