 
Dubai 04 Feb 2018
#technology | 04 February, 2018

Batelco Group Chief Digital Officer Presents Keynote Address at TM Forum Digital Transformation Middle East

Batelco Group Chief Digital Officer Karan Ponnudurai

Press Release

Manama, Bahrain: Batelco Group Chief Digital Officer Karan Ponnudurai presented the Keynote Address at the TMForum Digital Transformation Middle East Conference which took place in Dubai recently. Mr. Ponnudurai shared Batelco’s experience in conducting digital transformation exercises throughout its unique operating footprint in 14 locations throughout the world.

Mr. Ponnudurai said that Batelco is implementing a digitisation strategy across its network of companies with a view to ensure that its customers have access to the latest communications solutions.

“While many organizations have realized the need for transformation in view of the changes in the industry, very few have in place a comprehensive strategy that has reached the next level. We are fortunate to have started this journey a while back, and have uncovered much learning along the way. The TMForum is a widely recognized leader in addressing this particular issue and Batelco is honoured to be asked to share its experience. We have developed a good sense of pace and execution rhythm as well as our own ’vernacular’ in digital transformation. Being able to share and discuss these experiences with our peers is important so that the wider ecosystem develops in tandem,” he said in his address.

TMForum Digital Transformation Middle East is The ONLY Telecoms focused Digital Transformation conference in the Middle East that explores the complexities of the digital transformation journey, taking an in-depth look into strategy and business model changes, cultural and organizational challenges, the technology underpinning the transformation and ways to monetize this new reality.

Such high level regional events, that attract attendees from all over the world, offer Batelco a platform to meet key players from the telecoms industry to exchange knowledge and build relationships.

-Ends-

