Batelco Group Chief Digital Officer Presents Keynote Address at TM Forum Digital Transformation Middle East
Manama, Bahrain: Batelco Group Chief Digital Officer Karan Ponnudurai presented the Keynote Address at the TMForum Digital Transformation Middle East Conference which took place in Dubai recently. Mr. Ponnudurai shared Batelco’s experience in conducting digital transformation exercises throughout its unique operating footprint in 14 locations throughout the world.
Mr. Ponnudurai said that Batelco is implementing a digitisation strategy across its network of companies with a view to ensure that its customers have access to the latest communications solutions.
TMForum Digital Transformation Middle East is The ONLY Telecoms focused Digital Transformation conference in the Middle East that explores the complexities of the digital transformation journey, taking an in-depth look into strategy and business model changes, cultural and organizational challenges, the technology underpinning the transformation and ways to monetize this new reality.
