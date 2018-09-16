Barwa Bank announces the September draw winners of its Thara'a savings account prize

As the draw results showed, Wasmiya Dalhem Al-Kuwari and Madhuri Jalan each won a cash prize of QR 10,000. Also, a cash prize worth QR 5,000 was awarded to the following bank clients:

Doha, Qatar – Barwa Bank , Qatar's most progressive Shari’ah compliant financial service provider, announced the names of the most recent round of draw winners for Thara’a, its Shari’ah compliant savings account, at the Bank’s headquarters.

The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative of the qualitative license and market control department at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

Thara’a offers account holders the chance to benefit from cash rewards up to 1,000,000 Qatar Riyals, a first for Islamic banks in Qatar. Based on several criteria, Thara’a account holders are eligible for a number of periodic draws for cash prizes. Totalling 3,300,000 Qatari Riyals, Thara’a cash rewards are distributed on both a monthly and biannual basis to customers holding a minimum balance of 10,000 Qatari Riyals.

On a monthly basis, there are 21 winners per draw for the cash prize of 5,000 Qatari Riyals each, as well as 2 winners per draw for the cash prize of 10,000 Qatari Riyals. Additionally, twice-a-year there are 2 winners per draw for the cash prize of 25,000 Qatari Riyals each, 2 winners per draw for the cash prize of 50,000 Qatari Riyals each, and yearly there are 2 winners of the grand prize of 1,000,000 Qatari Riyals for each winner. Rewarding 194 winners in total with cash prizes up to 3,300,000 Qatari Riyals.

Coupled with cash prizes and a reward scheme, Thara’a is a product full of value-added benefits and services. Thara’a offers account holders access to Barwa Bank’s innovative banking channels, with benefits including unlimited withdrawals and deposits, as well as free fund transfers across their accounts and through all Barwa Bank channels.

Barwa Bank offers an extensive variety of personal banking products and investments, as well as seven strategically located branches and a broad network of ATMs located across Qatar. Customers can access their accounts from the convenience of their office or home through the state-of–the-art online banking, or via the 24/7 Contact Centre.

Customers may learn about the many benefits of Thara’a savings account by visiting Barwa Bank’s website, www.barwabank.com, or by calling the Contact Centre on 800 8555.

