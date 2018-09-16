Barwa Bank announces the September draw winners of its Thara'a savings account prize
Doha, Qatar – Barwa Bank, Qatar's most progressive Shari’ah compliant financial service provider, announced the names of the most recent round of draw winners for Thara’a, its Shari’ah compliant savings account, at the Bank’s headquarters.
As the draw results showed, Wasmiya Dalhem Al-Kuwari and Madhuri Jalan each won a cash prize of QR 10,000. Also, a cash prize worth QR 5,000 was awarded to the following bank clients:
Maher Almokhtar Rouhdu, Abdulla Turki Al-Subaey, Aysha Essa Al-Sulaiti, Abdulla Ali Al-Kuwari, Hamad Ali Al-Kaabi, Abdulla Mohammed Al-Hamadi, Aljori Yousef Al-Jaber, Obaidullah Muhammad, Zaid Said Hamto, Iqbal Abdul Bari, Bassel Zeini, Georges Nader, Mohammad Mustafa Wais, Faisal Ali Al-Anssari, Tameem Adel Al-Joof, Ghazi Yagoub Babiker, Mohammed Sultan Al-Sorour, Abdulaziz Haji Alabdulmalik, Najla Rashid Al-Mudahka, Abdulla Saeed Al-Marri and Nouf Essa Al-Hitmi.
The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative of the qualitative license and market control department at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.
Thara’a offers account holders the chance to benefit from cash rewards up to 1,000,000 Qatar Riyals, a first for Islamic banks in Qatar. Based on several criteria, Thara’a account holders are eligible for a number of periodic draws for cash prizes. Totalling 3,300,000 Qatari Riyals, Thara’a cash rewards are distributed on both a monthly and biannual basis to customers holding a minimum balance of 10,000 Qatari Riyals.
On a monthly basis, there are 21 winners per draw for the cash prize of 5,000 Qatari Riyals each, as well as 2 winners per draw for the cash prize of 10,000 Qatari Riyals. Additionally, twice-a-year there are 2 winners per draw for the cash prize of 25,000 Qatari Riyals each, 2 winners per draw for the cash prize of 50,000 Qatari Riyals each, and yearly there are 2 winners of the grand prize of 1,000,000 Qatari Riyals for each winner. Rewarding 194 winners in total with cash prizes up to 3,300,000 Qatari Riyals.
Coupled with cash prizes and a reward scheme, Thara’a is a product full of value-added benefits and services. Thara’a offers account holders access to Barwa Bank’s innovative banking channels, with benefits including unlimited withdrawals and deposits, as well as free fund transfers across their accounts and through all Barwa Bank channels.
Barwa Bank offers an extensive variety of personal banking products and investments, as well as seven strategically located branches and a broad network of ATMs located across Qatar. Customers can access their accounts from the convenience of their office or home through the state-of–the-art online banking, or via the 24/7 Contact Centre.
Customers may learn about the many benefits of Thara’a savings account by visiting Barwa Bank’s website, www.barwabank.com, or by calling the Contact Centre on 800 8555.
-Ends-© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.