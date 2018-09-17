Barco to showcase leading-edge IT solutions at GITEX Technology Week 2018

Dubai, UAE – Barco, the global technology company, is set to present its wide range of exceptional enterprise and entertainment systems at GITEX Technology Week 2018. Returning to the event after seven years, the company will showcase its full spectrum of products that cater to the increasing demand for efficient IT solutions from diverse organizations in the region.

From its stand at Booth F2-2 in Hall 2, Barco will introduce its world-leading wireless presentation and collaboration platforms – ClickShare and WePresent. Visitors to GITEX Technology Week can also experience the new TouchBack feature on the ClickShare CSE-200 that allows presenters to control the system via touchscreen, and get familiar with Barco’s smart boardroom solution ClickShare CSE-800 that has built-in switchers, blackboarding and annotation.

The company will also present its portfolio of control room applications, spanning different technologies (LCD, LED and RGB laser rear projection), dimensions and resolutions. Also on display will be UniSee, Barco’s LCD video wall platform that provides a seamless viewing experience for high-end meeting rooms, lobby and reception areas, experience centers and control rooms.

Barco has several surprises in store for visitors from its entertainment division. Tech enthusiasts can experience first-hand the latest projection, image processing and LED display solutions the global technology leader is promoting in the region. Furthermore, they can discover the state-of-the-art technology at work in La Perle’s immersive projection theatre, or the impressive blend of alternative reality and virtual reality used in simulating experiences at the VR Park, Dubai’s one-of-a-kind theme park. In addition, they can learn more about the projection mapping that takes place on Burj Al Arab during special occasions.

Ramzi Itani, Vice President for Middle East and Africa at Barco, said: “We are proud to introduce our latest products at GITEX Technology Week, the region’s premier platform for technology innovation. Our systems fulfill the critical need for high-quality visualization, real-time video processing and collaboration that are necessary to engage stakeholders, wherever they may be located, to maximize situational awareness and enable instant decision-making. We look forward to unveiling some of our most progressive technology solutions in collaboration with our partners at this year’s exhibition.”

