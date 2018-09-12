Barco Appoints Ramzi Itani Vice President of Middle East and Africa Operations
Dubai-UAE: Global technology company Barco, today announced the appointment of Ramzi Itani as the new Vice President of its Middle East and Africa operations.
With a wealth of experience spanning more than 25 years in high-profile leadership positions in the IT industry, Ramzi will be responsible for developing and accelerating Barco’s enterprise, entertainment and healthcare client bases, to strengthen and expand its regional presence.
Speaking on his new role, Ramzi Itani said: “I am delighted to join Barco, a global visualization pioneer that has shown significant growth in the region, despite the formidable competition and volatility of our industry. The Middle East and Africa is considered a high-growth market for Barco and I am excited at the opportunity to lead expansion efforts in the region.”
Earlier in his career, Ramzi held several leadership roles in sales, marketing and channels in companies such as 3M, Imation, Microsoft, Cisco, Symantec, Veritas, Riverbed and McAfee. With a proven track record in effective channel management, Ramzi’s strength lies in addressing the challenges that the channel community faces in emerging markets and mid-sized growth countries.
Ramzi Itani has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Channel Sales Executives in the region by Channel Middle East Magazine. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Leicester in the UK, with a focus on marketing.
About Barco
Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2017, we realized sales of 1.085 billion euro. We have a team of 3,600 employees, located in 90 countries, whose passion for technology is captured in 400 granted patents.
