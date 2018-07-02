Bank anytime, anywhere with Maisarah Mobile Banking App

With an intention to continue leveraging technology to provide a world-class banking experience to its customers, Maisarah Mobile Banking App has been designed to offer various benefits. The instant and convenient way of banking app, which is available to all Maisarah’s retail banking customers, supports English and Arabic language.

Muscat : Maisarah Islamic Banking Services’ Mobile Banking App continues to offer its customers an enhanced banking experience. The App, which is the most convenient and easy way to stay connected to the bank, delivers a bouquet of outstanding features.

A host of financial and non-financial transactions can be initiated on the app, including instant funds transfer and locate the Qibla direction. Through an outstanding feature of the app, customers can transfer funds within their accounts and third party’s accounts in Maisarah. They can also transfer funds to a valid account number in another local bank in Oman. Moreover, they can instantly transfer funds to a valid ATM card number of another local bank within Oman, enabling them to conduct banking transactions anywhere and anytime.

Dr. Tariq Taha, Chief Information Officer, said, “We have pioneered several innovative solutions for our customers and through this mobile banking app we are aiming to offer our customers an unparalleled experience in their interactions with us. The app has been designed to provide a greater digital banking experience for our customers, empowering them to easily and securely manage their banking on the go. We have created an app that creates additional value for the customer and manages to engage with them on a more regular basis.”

Advertisement

Dr. Tariq added, “Since its recent launch the free app has had encouraging downloads and has been enjoying positive reviews. We will continually try to evolve our app, so that it stays relevant to our customers.”

Offering smart banking at the fingertips, customers can benefit from Cardless cash feature where they can withdraw cash from an ATM without their card. Customers have to simply place a request through their mobile banking app and creating a four-digit cash code. A unique reference of six digits will be generated and sent to the customer to collect the money. He can then visit the nearest Maisarah ATM and enter the created four-digit code in the application along with the reference received through SMS in two different steps. The ATM will then automatically dispense the requested amount. In case the customer doesn’t collect the cash from ATM, the amount will be refunded to customer account after six hours from the time when transaction was initiated.

The innovative mobile app provides a host of other services including; mobile top-up (OmanTel, Ooreedoo, Friendi and Renna), pay utility bills (water and electricity at ONEC/OIFC, Mobile, Landline, Internet (Omantel/ Ooredoo), apply for a new cheque book through the, get prayer timings, Qibla direction, exchange rate, deposit rate, mudarabah weightages, offers and other information and services.

Maisarah Islamic Banking Services has been recognised for its commitment to lead the Islamic finance market in the Sultanate. It is always working on offering Shariah-compliant products to make it more convenient and rewarding for its Islamic banking users.

Maisarah is a full-service provider of a broad range of Sharia-compliant financial products and solutions. Maisarah maintains a complete segregation of business activities in order to provide Sharia compliant financial services to its valued customers. As a part of its strategy, the Islamic banking window has maintained high standards of corporate governance, research and development, corporate social responsibility and customer service that have helped in winning various awards in local and international markets.

As part of its future growth plan, Maisarah plans to distinguish itself by focusing on providing outstanding customer service, developing and launching new products, investing in technology to provide the best customer experience in timely and convenient manner.

More information on the diverse range of Shariah-compliant products and services is available at Maisarah’s official website www.maisarah-oman.com or through 24/7 call centre services on (+968) 24775777.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018