Bank anytime, anywhere with Maisarah Mobile Banking App
Muscat: Maisarah Islamic Banking Services’ Mobile Banking App continues to offer its customers an enhanced banking experience. The App, which is the most convenient and easy way to stay connected to the bank, delivers a bouquet of outstanding features.
With an intention to continue leveraging technology to provide a world-class banking experience to its customers, Maisarah Mobile Banking App has been designed to offer various benefits. The instant and convenient way of banking app, which is available to all Maisarah’s retail banking customers, supports English and Arabic language.
A host of financial and non-financial transactions can be initiated on the app, including instant funds transfer and locate the Qibla direction. Through an outstanding feature of the app, customers can transfer funds within their accounts and third party’s accounts in Maisarah. They can also transfer funds to a valid account number in another local bank in Oman. Moreover, they can instantly transfer funds to a valid ATM card number of another local bank within Oman, enabling them to conduct banking transactions anywhere and anytime.
Offering smart banking at the fingertips, customers can benefit from Cardless cash feature where they can withdraw cash from an ATM without their card. Customers have to simply place a request through their mobile banking app and creating a four-digit cash code. A unique reference of six digits will be generated and sent to the customer to collect the money. He can then visit the nearest Maisarah ATM and enter the created four-digit code in the application along with the reference received through SMS in two different steps. The ATM will then automatically dispense the requested amount. In case the customer doesn’t collect the cash from ATM, the amount will be refunded to customer account after six hours from the time when transaction was initiated.
The innovative mobile app provides a host of other services including; mobile top-up (OmanTel, Ooreedoo, Friendi and Renna), pay utility bills (water and electricity at ONEC/OIFC, Mobile, Landline, Internet (Omantel/ Ooredoo), apply for a new cheque book through the, get prayer timings, Qibla direction, exchange rate, deposit rate, mudarabah weightages, offers and other information and services.
Maisarah Islamic Banking Services has been recognised for its commitment to lead the Islamic finance market in the Sultanate. It is always working on offering Shariah-compliant products to make it more convenient and rewarding for its Islamic banking users.
Maisarah is a full-service provider of a broad range of Sharia-compliant financial products and solutions. Maisarah maintains a complete segregation of business activities in order to provide Sharia compliant financial services to its valued customers. As a part of its strategy, the Islamic banking window has maintained high standards of corporate governance, research and development, corporate social responsibility and customer service that have helped in winning various awards in local and international markets.
As part of its future growth plan, Maisarah plans to distinguish itself by focusing on providing outstanding customer service, developing and launching new products, investing in technology to provide the best customer experience in timely and convenient manner.
More information on the diverse range of Shariah-compliant products and services is available at Maisarah’s official website www.maisarah-oman.com or through 24/7 call centre services on (+968) 24775777.
-Ends-© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.